We’re At The London Bike Show!

It’s very quiet here in the office today, and it’s not because our office coffee machine is broken (although it is, and we are truly suffering because of it). No, it’s quiet because many of the Singletrack gang are down south, in that there London, at the London Bike Show.

Building the stand has given everyone in the office the excuse to play with power tools.

We’ll be bringing you news from the show, but we also have an actual real life stand there, so you can come and visit us. It’s number LB1818, not too far from the test track and Riders’ Lounge. Come along and have a chat to the team, watch our movie, and sit on our picnic table and admire the Alchemy Arktos we have on display. Yes, that super bling one that we had in Fresh Goods Friday last week. We might let you stroke it, but you’re not allowed to lick it.

We may not have any coffee in the office, but down at the bike show you can get a free coffee with every purchase from our stand. Result! It’s real and proper coffee too, thanks to Handpresso.

So come on down and see us. If you can’t make it along, check out our Facebook feed and website over the coming days – we’ll be reporting from the show with various things that catch our eye.