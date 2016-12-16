NS Gives The Snabb Bigger Wheels For 2017

Back in September, NS Bikes showed off the latest bike in the full suspension Snabb range – the Snabb Plus. Designed with a similar four-bar suspension layout as the existing Snabb, the Snabb Plus introduces 29in wheels and 27.5+ compatibility to create NS Bikes’ first full suspension big wheeler.

The Snabb Plus is now ready for production, and we’ve got all the details on the latest trail bike from the Polish brand.

“The concept of the bike was simple: to make a big wheeled beast that is quick as lightning but also pure fun to ride. We wanted a hardcore trail bike that loves to be pushed hard, with modern geometry that we’ve all grown to love: slack angles, a long front and a tight back end. We’ve had some experience on long travel 29’ers and in our opinion, anything close to 160mm is just too much. So we decided to settle for 130 travel in the back and pair it with a strong 140mm fork up front. The combination resulted in a bike that everyone in our company immediately fell in love with.” – From NS Bikes.

The NS Snabb Plus features:

AL6061-T6 and AL6066-T6 custom formed and butted alloy tubing

127mm rear travel via four bar Horst-Link

RockShox Deluxe Debonair rear shock

Compatible with 29in and 27.5+ wheels

Fits up to a 27.5×3.0in rear tyre

Designed for 140mm travel forks

67° headtube angle and 74.5° seat tube angle

433mm chainstay length

Sizes: Small, Medium, Large

RRP: €2899 – €3999

The Snabb Plus isn’t NS Bikes’ first big wheeler (that’s the Eccentric steel hardtail), but it is the company’s first foray into big wheel full suspension territory. As a brand that is well known for its slopestyle and dirt jump credentials, NS hasn’t made a huge commitment to larger diameter wheels, and gauging from the press release that came along with the Snabb Plus, the designers have been very keen to retain the handling and overall ‘feel’ of the existing Snabb models, while adding in fast-rolling big wheels.

To that end, the Snabb Plus comes with a relatively-relaxed-but-not-super-slack 67° head angle, compact(ish) 433mm chainstay length, and roomy top tube lengths across the three frame sizes. The numbers aren’t as radical as some 29in trail bikes out there, but they definitely point the Snabb Plus in the trail direction. Combined with aggressive rubber, a big 140mm travel fork on the front, a dropper post, wide bars and a short stem, the Snabb Plus ticks a lot of the mod-con boxes.

For more information about the new Snabb Plus, head to the NS Bikes website.