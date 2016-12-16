NS Gives The Snabb Bigger Wheels For 2017

December 16, 2016

Back in September, NS Bikes showed off the latest bike in the full suspension Snabb range – the Snabb Plus. Designed with a similar four-bar suspension layout as the existing Snabb, the Snabb Plus introduces 29in wheels and 27.5+ compatibility to create NS Bikes’ first full suspension big wheeler.

The Snabb Plus is now ready for production, and we’ve got all the details on the latest trail bike from the Polish brand.

Take the existing Snabb, add bigger wheels and shrink the travel down a bit. That’s the Snabb Plus.

The concept of the bike was simple: to make a big wheeled beast that is quick as lightning but also pure fun to ride. We wanted a hardcore trail bike that loves to be pushed hard, with modern geometry that we’ve all grown to love: slack angles, a long front and a tight back end. We’ve had some experience on long travel 29’ers and in our opinion, anything close to 160mm is just too much. So we decided to settle for 130 travel in the back and pair it with a strong 140mm fork up front. The combination resulted in a bike that everyone in our company immediately fell in love with.” – From NS Bikes.

The NS Snabb Plus features:

  • AL6061-T6 and AL6066-T6 custom formed and butted alloy tubing
  • 127mm rear travel via four bar Horst-Link
  • RockShox Deluxe Debonair rear shock
  • Compatible with 29in and 27.5+ wheels
  • Fits up to a 27.5×3.0in rear tyre
  • Designed for 140mm travel forks
  • 67° headtube angle and 74.5° seat tube angle
  • 433mm chainstay length
  • Sizes: Small, Medium, Large
  • RRP: €2899 – €3999

The Snabb Plus isn’t NS Bikes’ first big wheeler (that’s the Eccentric steel hardtail), but it is the company’s first foray into big wheel full suspension territory. As a brand that is well known for its slopestyle and dirt jump credentials, NS hasn’t made a huge commitment to larger diameter wheels, and gauging from the press release that came along with the Snabb Plus, the designers have been very keen to retain the handling and overall ‘feel’ of the existing Snabb models, while adding in fast-rolling big wheels.

To that end, the Snabb Plus comes with a relatively-relaxed-but-not-super-slack 67° head angle, compact(ish) 433mm chainstay length, and roomy top tube lengths across the three frame sizes. The numbers aren’t as radical as some 29in trail bikes out there, but they definitely point the Snabb Plus in the trail direction. Combined with aggressive rubber, a big 140mm travel fork on the front, a dropper post, wide bars and a short stem, the Snabb Plus ticks a lot of the mod-con boxes.

There’s 127mm of travel out back via the familiar four-bar suspension linkage, with a Horst-Link pivot on the rear of each chainstay. 
NS Bikes has elected for a trunnion-mounted Metric shock from RockShox for the Snabb Plus.
There are two Snabb Plus models, and each features a 1x SRAM drivetrain.
Chunky alloy tubes and a Boost 148x12mm thru-axle out back. Each pivot rolls on Enduro MAX cartridge bearings.
The Snabb Plus complete bikes come lathered with NS Bikes components, including the bar and stem.
Shiny.
Travel up front is 140mm, which is delivered by a RockShox Pike on the Snabb Plus 1, while the Snabb Plus 2 runs a Manitou Machete.
More shiny.

For more information about the new Snabb Plus, head to the NS Bikes website.

News

Posted on: December 16, 2016

