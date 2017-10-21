Video: Raw Foley Work By Eddie Masters And Dave McMillan

Ever wondered how they get the crystal clear sound in those raw MTB videos? Microphones? Nah. A few shotgun and lapel mics would be way too simple. The fact is, most pro mountain bikers are also expert foley artists in their spare time, because it really makes the difference when sponsorship season comes round. Dave McMillan and Eddie Masters demonstrate in their latest video:



(No video? Try this link).

“What does it take to make the sound of speed? The latest clip in our popular series sees Eddie Masters and Dave McMillan try their hands as Foley Artists.

Raw mountain bike videos are rightfully all the rage these days. The unadulterated action is complemented by some glorious sounds of soft rubber tearing through the earth and unfettered by any kind of soundtrack.

Those aurally exquisite sound effects aren’t captured easily, so we decided to give you an exclusive insight into the ‘sound design’ process behind our latest Sound Of Speed video with Eddie Masters and Dave McMillan (aka The Foley Artists).”

(p.s. The last time I had anything to do with foley work, it was for a videogame involving melee weapons. To this day, I still can’t eat watermelon).