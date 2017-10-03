3 Full Suspension Trail Bikes Under £1500, Tested & Reviewed

Just how much do you need to spend on a decent mountain bike these days? £500? £1000? £3000? What about one with rear suspension as well as front suspension?

It’s true that the ceiling for bike pricing has gotten higher and higher over the past decade. The advent of carbon fibre components (such as the rims used for high-end mountain bike wheels), top-end 11-speed and 12-speed groupsets, and the increase in highly advanced forks and rear shocks has lifted the prices folks are now paying for the absolute crème de la crème. Factor in the latest high-tech carbon fibre framesets out there, and it’s now not that uncommon to find a brand’s halo bike costing over five figures.

It’d be easy to moan about these chi-chi models and their exorbitant price tags. But the flipside of this equation is that bikes through the mid-level and entry-level end of the price spectrum are getting very, very good. It’s now possible to get decent full suspension bikes for under £1500 – bikes with air-adjustable suspension and hydraulic disc brakes that actually work.

To see what’s available in this price bracket, we’ve arranged three sub-£1500 full suspension trail bikes for you to check out. Antony has tested and reviewed each of these bikes over the past twelve months, and as you’ll be able to read in each review (follow the links provided to read them in full), he’s been thoroughly impressed for what your cashola can get you these days.

Boardman Pro FS 27.5 Specifications

Frame // Triple Butted & Hydroformed X9 Alloy Tubing, 130mm Travel

13.22kg (29.1 lbs) RRP // £1499

“The snazzy metallic blue frame is a veritable bird of paradise compared to the workmanlike black or silver finishes of Boardmans of yore. A colour-matched Prologo saddle is a nice touch. The seatpost is also colour matched, causing me to wince when it started to scratch up. Of course, raising and lowering your seatpost by hand is generally considered to be a mug’s game these days, and it’s pleasing to note that the frame has been future-proofed with a spare cable guide and routing port for a dropper upgrade“…read the full review here.

Calibre Bossnut V2 Specifications

Frame // 6061 Hydroformed Alloy Tubing, 130mm Travel

14.5 kg (31.9 lbs) RRP // £999 (with a £5 Go Outdoors membership)

“It’s also incredibly forgiving for novice riders. The stock riding position is fairly high and upright, giving an instant feeling of control. The bottom bracket clearance, combined with the 170mm cranks, makes it much harder to catch a pedal on a root or rock. And the unfashionable choice of a 2×10 drivetrain makes perfect sense for this bike’s target market, and means that it should last longer than a 1x setup, as well as being cheap to replace the chainrings when they wear out. I’d also forgotten the lovely feeling of attacking a climb for a long as possible, then clicking down and spinning the rest of the way. I reckon grannies are due a comeback“…read the full review here.

Norco Fluid 7.3 FS Specifications

Frame // Hydroformed Alloy Tubing, 120mm Travel

13.7 kg (30.2 lbs) RRP // £1099

“Here we have the Norco Fluid 7.3 FS – certainly not the cheapest bike ever to pass through the doors of Singletrack, and probably not the cheapest full susser, but still a good way below the price point at which most of my riding buddies would consider “decent” bikes reside. It’s a UK-only exclusive, born of a pact between Norco and Evans Cycles to make their budget full suspension bikes even more so. Although it doesn’t quite sneak below the Cyclescheme threshold (which would just be cheeky), it’s about as cheap as bikes in its category can get without cutting some serious corners”…read the full review here.

So, what do you think of these three sub-£1500 trail bikes? Do any of them float your boat? Or is there a full suspension bike from another brand that gets your vote? Let us know in the comments section below!