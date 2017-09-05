Eurobike 2017: New Downhill Bikes From Bergamont

Bergamont are not a brand you see talked about much in the UK, but they do have a distributor over here and are sold by independent bike shops all over the country. They’re also ridden by 2012 downhill world champion Morgane Charre. We paid Bergamont a visit at Eurobike, asked them what was new, and were ushered toward three new downhill machines.

They’re all models of the Bergamont Straightline, which for 2018 they’ve updated slightly for different wheel sizes, and with features that let you tweak the geometry in several ways too. They’re also offering a wider variety of shocks depending on model, from X-Fusion, Fox and Rockshox.

Flip chips on the upper shock mount, plus adjustable chainstay lengths, mean that you can set the bie up to run 27.5″ or 27.5+ tyres (they didn’t say 29er, though Eddie Masters did cram some in a competition bike with an upside down fork for at least one race this year – there just wasn’t much tyre clearance at all).

There are three models; taking them from the least to the most fancy:

It’s only been a couple of years since people thought Marzocchi were dead, but thanks to Fox the name lives on and is still being put on new bikes.

You can see more of each including full spec lists over on the Bergamont Global website. Here’s what Bergamont have to say about them: “The best downhill bike that BERGAMONT has ever built sets benchmarks in terms of sensitivity, riding performance and reliability. 15 years’ experience in building gravity bikes and the professional use in World Cup racing all went into developing the new bike. Thanks to its variable geometry via Flip Chip Technology and adjustable chain stay length, its compatibility with both 26″ and 27.5″ wheels and its precisely adjustable suspension, the STRAITLINE is perfectly adaptable to every riding style.”

As well as downhill bikes, these colourful cross forks caught our eye while we were on their stand:

