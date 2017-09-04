Eurobike 2017: Extreme Racing Shox’ Arma HBC And Storia LOK

While they’ve only been in mountain biking since 2014, Extreme Racing Shox have been around since the 1980’s with a history of working in motorsport, collaborating with companies such as Honda and Hyundai. Unusually, their mountain bike shocks are designed to work at low pressures – think 40PSI instead of 150. You won’t be tinkering with a shock pump though – they’re coil shocks that work with a sealed gas piston plus oil valves to control bottom out.

We went to see them at Eurobike and get the skinny. They’re offering two shocks, the Arma HBC for downhill, and the Storia LOK, aimed at enduro.

If you’re curious and want to find out more, you can read more on the Extreme Racing Shox website.