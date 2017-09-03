Eurobike 2017: Bling And Lasers From Tune

September 3, 2017

Yes, you read that right, lasers. In fact, it’s not the first time Tune have made a laser alignment tool, previously putting out the Spurtreu handlebar alignment thingumy. They’ve got a new laser tool out now, but before we look at that, take a quick look at this:

Eurobike 2017 - Tune
Oooh, shiny! Can you tell what it is yet?

Anyway, back to the lasers. This is the Tune Lineintreu:

Eurobike 2017 - Tune
What could it be for?
Eurobike 2017 - Tune
The adjustable laser pointer shoots a laser line like this.
Eurobike 2017 - Tune
The reversible allen or torx fittings on the other end go into your derailleur…
Eurobike 2017 - Tune
… and it projects a laser line onto your cassette and chain, allowing you to precisely set the positions of your derailleur limit screws before setting your cable tension.
Eurobike 2017 - Tune
As the motto of many people who work with lasers goes: “Safety third. Do not look into laser with remaining eye”.

A lot of tasks in gear indexing can be done by sound, but that’s not always practical – sometimes there are screaming children, or someone’s on a turbo trainer in the room above you, or perhaps Chipps is nearby strumming a guitar, and you can’t quite make out those telltale rattles of too tight and too loose. Yanking on a detensioned gear cable, as many guides would have you do, is also pretty inconvenient when you’re running full length outers.

 

Eurobike 2017 - Tune
The red knob on the back lets you adjust the laser horizontally, so you can line the laser up with the teeth of any sprocket and see exactly how close to optimum the chain is running on it.
Eurobike 2017 - Tune
This is a prototype, the production version is longer so as to accommodate 50t cassettes.
Eurobike 2017 - Tune
RRP is €159. What do you think?
Eurobike 2017 - Tune
That thing from earlier is a lightweight seatpost, the Leichtes Stück.
Eurobike 2017 - Tune
It’s 27.2 only, and weighs just 155g.
Eurobike 2017 - Tune
It’s available in black, red, gold, orange, silver, blue or green, and RRP is €199.
Eurobike 2017 - Tune
This is a ~97g seat they were showing (the two labels claim 97 and 99), ideal for putting on top of the ultra-bling weight weenie bike jewelry just above.
Eurobike 2017 - Tune
This is the Geiles Teil GT35 stem. At present, the only option for it is 35mm length and 35mm clamp, and it weights 115g.

You can find out more about all of these components and tools at tune.de.

 

 

