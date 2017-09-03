Eurobike 2017: Bling And Lasers From Tune

Yes, you read that right, lasers. In fact, it’s not the first time Tune have made a laser alignment tool, previously putting out the Spurtreu handlebar alignment thingumy. They’ve got a new laser tool out now, but before we look at that, take a quick look at this:

Anyway, back to the lasers. This is the Tune Lineintreu:

A lot of tasks in gear indexing can be done by sound, but that’s not always practical – sometimes there are screaming children, or someone’s on a turbo trainer in the room above you, or perhaps Chipps is nearby strumming a guitar, and you can’t quite make out those telltale rattles of too tight and too loose. Yanking on a detensioned gear cable, as many guides would have you do, is also pretty inconvenient when you’re running full length outers.

You can find out more about all of these components and tools at tune.de.