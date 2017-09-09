Annie Last Podiums In Cairns

Annie Last put in a great ride at the World Champs in Cairns to finish second and take the silver. She’s done what no elite-level British Woman has ever done and stood on the podium at a UCI World Mountain Bike Championships (Caroline Alexander came sixth in 2001). After her recent World Cup win it was clear that she’d put the injuries and uncertainty of the past behind her. This event cements her position back at the top of elite mountain bike racing and it also gives critics of British Cycling (including us) some answers to the ‘So where are all our cross country racers then?’ questions.

The BC Report is below. A full report on the event, with videos and interviews, as well as the performance of the rest of the team can be found here.

ANNIE LAST WINS SILVER AT THE UCI MOUNTAIN BIKE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Great Britain Cycling Team’s Annie Last made history overnight by winning the silver medal at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Cairns, Australia, becoming the first British woman to win a medal at elite world championship level.

“It feels amazing,” Last said. “I’ve had a tough couple of years. I’m just happy to be back racing at the front of the race instead of pushing to just get through it.

“I felt good going into this, I liked the track and made some good decisions on how I was going to ride the race.

“I don’t think it has sunk in yet, to be on the podium is so good.”

Switzerland’s Jolanda Neff won the gold medal.