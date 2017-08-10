Pivot Increase New Bike Warranty To Ten Years

This year, Pivot Cycles are turning ten years old, and to celebrate they’re increasing their warranty periods to a decade for any new frames bought after June 1st this year. Now there’s confidence in your product, and we suppose at least ten years worth of data too.

Quoth President and CEO Chris Cocalis: “From the very start, our mission has been to produce the absolute best bikes, period. Our designs test to the highest levels of strength and durability, and are proven in the toughest events, ridden by the most demanding athletes. We stand proudly behind every product. This new warranty program is the best way to share this confidence with Pivot riders. It reflects our first-class customer service, remarkable product dependability, and the rider-satisfaction that comes standard with every Pivot”.

“Pivot Cycles warrants to the original purchaser of Pivot Cycles bicycles, frames and Pivot Cycles Phoenix-branded components purchased from an authorized Pivot Cycles dealer to be free from defects caused by improper workmanship and/or material as follows:

(a) For new Pivot Cycles bicycles and frames purchased on or after June 1, 2017:

(i) Carbon frames purchased on or after June 1, 2017 will be covered by this warranty for ten (10) years from the date of the original purchase at retail.

(ii) Carbon frames purchased before June 1, 2017 and alloy frames purchased at any time will be covered by this warranty for three (3) years from the date of the original purchase at retail.

(iii) Paint and Finish on both alloy and carbon frames will be covered by this warranty for one (1) year from the date of the original purchase at retail. Paint and Finish means paint, clear coat, decals, and the anodized ﬁnish.

(b) For Pivot Cycles bicycles purchased from the Pivot Cycles demo sale page (http://www.pivotcycles.com/demo-bike-sale/) and Pivot Cycles bicycles purchased from an Pivot Cycles authorized dealer’s demo fleet:

(i) Frames will be covered by this warranty for three (3) years from the date that the Pivot Cycles authorized dealer purchased the demo bike from Pivot Cycles.

(ii) Paint and Finish on both alloy and carbon frames will be covered by this warranty for one (1) year from the date that the Pivot Cycles authorized dealer purchased the demo bike from Pivot Cycles. Paint and Finish means paint, clear coat, decals, and the anodized ﬁnish.

(c) New Pivot Cycles-branded Phoenix Components as shown at http://www.pivotcycles.com/components/ is covered by this warranty for five (5) years from the date of the original purchase at retail.

For the warranty periods described above, Pivot Cycles will repair or replace the defective part, at its option, without charge for the part or the repair. Refurbished parts may be used for repairs or replacements. Parts used for replacement, whether new or refurbished, are warranted for the remainder of the original warranty period. In the event of a part replacement,”

For full details, head over to the Pivot website.