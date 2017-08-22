First Look: New Stamp Flat Pedals From Crank Brothers

Today, Crank Brothers launches four new pedals under the Stamp model name. We’ve tested and reviewed the Crank Brothers Stamp flat pedals before, and were impressed with their grip and durability, along with the choice of two different platform sizes. And now, Crank Brothers is aiming to bring that same performance down to a more attainable price point, and up to an all-new high too.

Like Crank Brothers’ current range of clip-in pedals (such as the Eggbeater and Candy series), the Stamp pedals will now be available in a variety of different trim levels for different budgets and needs, with a numbering system denoting the level. The higher the number, the lighter and more expensive the model. The existing Stamp pedal remains in the range, but is now known as the Stamp 7. Joining the existing Stamp 7 are two cheaper models; the Stamp 3 and Stamp 2, and one higher-end model called the Stamp 11 – a pedal with titanium axles that is claimed to weigh less than 300g in the smaller size – pwoar!

Despite the range of price points, each Stamp pedal features alloy bodies, the option of two different platform sizes, ten adjustable pins per side, and a 5-year warranty. We’ll take you through the details of each of the new pedals here, and we’ll also have a full review coming in the near future. We’ve had a pair of Stamp 3 flat pedals on test for the past couple of weeks, and while earlier signs are very good in terms of grip and feel, we’re keen to get a solid couple of months in wet and mucky weather before we bring you our final verdict on Crank Bro’s latest flatties.

Crank Brothers Stamp 11 Flat Pedal Features

Forged 6061-T6 alloy pedal body

Dimensions: 100x100mm (Small), 114x111mm (Large)

Ultra-thin concave profile: 11-13mm

10 adjustable pins per side

Titanium axles

Inner bearing: IGUS LL-Glide bushing

Outer bearing: IGUS LL-Glide bushing

External grease ports

Colours: Black/Gold

Claimed weight: 299g (Small), 325g (Large)

RRP: £269

Crank Brothers Stamp 7 Flat Pedal Features

Forged 6061-T6 alloy pedal body

Dimensions: 100x100mm (Small), 114x111mm (Large)

Ultra-thin concave profile: 11-13mm

10 adjustable pins per side

Forged chromoly steel axles

Inner bearing: IGUS LL-Glide bushing

Outer bearing: IGUS LL-Glide bushing

External grease ports

Colours: Black, Red

Claimed weight: 345g (Small), 375g (Large)

RRP: £129

Crank Brothers Stamp 3 Flat Pedal Features

Forged 6061-T6 alloy pedal body

Dimensions: 100x100mm (Small), 114x111mm (Large)

Thin concave profile: 16mm thick

10 adjustable pins per side

Forged chromoly steel axles

Inner bearing: IGUS LL-Glide bushing

Outer bearing: Enduro cartridge bearing

Double-lip internal seal and external rubber seal

Colours: Silver, Black, Blue

Claimed weight: 399g (Small), 455g (Large)

RRP: £89

Crank Brothers Stamp 2 Flat Pedal Features

Die-cast alloy pedal body

Dimensions: 100x100mm (Small), 114x111mm (Large)

Thin concave profile: 16mm thick

10 adjustable pins per side

Forged chromoly steel axles

Inner bearing: IGUS LL-Glide bushing

Outer bearing: Enduro cartridge bearing

Double-lip internal seal and external rubber seal

Colours: Silver, Black, Blue

Claimed weight: 415g (Small), 470g (Large)

RRP: £69

Just like the current Stamp pedals, the new Stamp 2, 3 and 11s are built around two different platform sizes. Got big feet? The Large pedal body measures a ginormous 114x111mm. Got wee feet? Then the Small size should suit, measuring in at 100x100mm. Crank Brothers states the crossover shoe size is around a US10/EU43, though some riders may prefer a bigger or smaller platform than what is recommended.

Whereas the current Stamp (now Stamp 7) and the Stamp 11 utilise a forged alloy pedal body that offers an incredibly thin concave profile that measures just 11mm at the centre, the cheaper Stamp 3 and 2 pedals use a thicker pedal body that sits at 16mm thin. The Stamp 3 pedal body is made from forged alloy, while the cheaper Stamp 2 pedal body is made from die-cast alloy to save some coin.

With Danny MacAskill being a Crank Brothers sponsored rider, the brand has given him his own signature pedal based around the Stamp 3 pedal. It’s got exactly the same features as the regular Stamp 3, but comes in a rather sleek silver finish with a ‘DM’ logo that refers to Danny’s initials, not ‘Dear Mum’. Cos that would make no sense.

We have both a Small and Large pair of Stamp 3 pedals on test, so stay tuned for our full review in the near future. In the meantime, you can get more information about the new Stamp flat pedal range from Crank Brothers via the Extra UK website.