Eurobike 2017: U.S.E., Exposure Lights

Ultimate Sports Engineering (U.S.E.) had quite a lot of new stuff on their stand at Eurobike 2017, including updates to their entire lighting range. Most notably though, they’re showing their own dropper post, which has an entirely new design.

They went through a host of different prototypes, including coil spring and oil filled posts, but settled on this new design as something mechanically simpler, that would be easy for people to service at home themselves, and that would also allow them to more easily make smaller diameter posts without having to redesign or respec many components.

Many details including prices and weights, and exact dates are still TBC, but the Helix will come in 31.6mm, 30.9mm and later on 27.2mm, with drops of 125mm and 165mm. Expect to see it debut during 2018.

One of the biggest changes among Exposure’s 2018 lights is that the Equinox is dead, and will be replaced by one of the new model Diablos.

Apologies for the phone camera shot of the brochure below, but these were one of the things not quite ready in time for Eurobike. As part of their 2018 range, some Exposure lights will get a Sync edition, which means as well as all the existing features of their range, they’ll have bluetooth connectivity too and you’ll be able to reprogram them with your smartphone. As well as that, Sync lights will be denoted by a graphite grey anodised finish.

The Sync lights are so new that the photos in their catalogue haven’t made it onto the web yet, but Exposure have full details of their lighting range, complete with RRPs, on their website (the U.S.E. dropper post is still very TBC though).

One more thing; it’s not new, they’ve been making them for years, but a lot of people familiar with Exposure lights don’t seem to know about it, and they still get incredulous customers and journalists saying “I’ve never seen that before!”