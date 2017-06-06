VIDEO: Jordie Lunn – Is Bonkers… Here’s This Week’s Must-Watch Video

June 6, 2017

slorencephoto_jlunn_136
Going backwards AND upside down…

Freeride legend Jordie Lunn returned to his second home, the deep woods of Vancouver Island this spring, to dig and build fresh new lines. Nearly half a year later, the result were lines – or at least what Jordie calls lines – that define what ‘Rough AF’ really means.

 

slorencephoto_jlunn_049
Just where is he going here? You’ll have to watch the video to find out…

“The build for Rough AF 2 was much more ambitious than the first! About five months of hard digging, cutting and wondering how each line would ride. There were definitely a few stunts that had me second guessing myself! It was a super fun project, and everything rode quite well in the end. I was pumped for Kali’s support on this build and for sending Sterling Lorence over! It had been quite a few years since we’ve shot together, so I was pretty excited to show him what I’d been working on. On to the next build now!” – Jordie Lunn

slorencephoto_jlunn_001
One of the biggest step-downs we’ve ever seen

And now, sit forward and enjoy the video…

And if you’ve not seen Jordie’s first video – have a lookee here:

