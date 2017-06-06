VIDEO: Jordie Lunn – Is Bonkers… Here’s This Week’s Must-Watch Video

Freeride legend Jordie Lunn returned to his second home, the deep woods of Vancouver Island this spring, to dig and build fresh new lines. Nearly half a year later, the result were lines – or at least what Jordie calls lines – that define what ‘Rough AF’ really means.

“The build for Rough AF 2 was much more ambitious than the first! About five months of hard digging, cutting and wondering how each line would ride. There were definitely a few stunts that had me second guessing myself! It was a super fun project, and everything rode quite well in the end. I was pumped for Kali’s support on this build and for sending Sterling Lorence over! It had been quite a few years since we’ve shot together, so I was pretty excited to show him what I’d been working on. On to the next build now!” – Jordie Lunn

And now, sit forward and enjoy the video…

And if you’ve not seen Jordie’s first video – have a lookee here: