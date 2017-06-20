That Was Mayhem

For 20 years Mountain Mayhem has attracted those seeking a weekend of frivolity among friends, 24 hours of skin suited intervals, or 24 hours of steady pedalling. Round and round and round – whatever your reasons for being there, Mountain Mayhem has been many things to many people. A festival, a sufferfest, a chance to catch up with old friends.

This year – the 20th and final year of Mountain Mayhem – was a fitting send off. Kids on bikes, kids armed with water pistols, kids in paddling pools, kids heckling, retro bikes, new bikes, bargain bikes, high end bikes. It was all there under the blistering heat of the sun, leading to a great festival atmosphere in the arena and in the camping field. Surely this was an event that we’ll look back on and say ‘were you there when…?’. Our James was out capturing the event on camera – here’s a mega gallery from that mega final Mayhem.

Click to see Phil the Horse, but it is rather adult. You’ve been warned.