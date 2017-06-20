That Was Mayhem

For 20 years Mountain Mayhem has attracted those seeking a weekend of frivolity among friends, 24 hours of skin suited intervals, or 24 hours of steady pedalling. Round and round and round – whatever your reasons for being there, Mountain Mayhem has been many things to many people. A festival, a sufferfest, a chance to catch up with old friends.
This year – the 20th and final year of Mountain Mayhem – was a fitting send off. Kids on bikes, kids armed with water pistols, kids in paddling pools, kids heckling, retro bikes, new bikes, bargain bikes, high end bikes. It was all there under the blistering heat of the sun, leading to a great festival atmosphere in the arena and in the camping field. Surely this was an event that we’ll look back on and say ‘were you there when…?’. Our James was out capturing the event on camera – here’s a mega gallery from that mega final Mayhem.
jekkyl said on June 20, 2017
lol. good stuff.
torchtaylor said on June 20, 2017
An Excellent Weekend again. Many thanks to all at Gatcombe Park, Pacific Edge Events, Stroud Brewery, Go Outdoors, Kenda, all the Marshals and Everybody else who helped or heckled (especially at retro corner). My lasting thanks to Singletrack for the shout on the M6, the pint on Friday and the drink at the Lurkers post. And a final shout out to the skin suit clad fella grabbing air on his phat bike.
collostomy said on June 20, 2017
Yep that was me, my fat bike and my cramp ridden body trying to cool down at the bottom of the furnace that was Hell Hill. Great picture, more were taken close up of my suffering and if they are available I would love to have copies.
Thanks to Pat and all the team for a fantastic weekend. The whole family will miss our annual pilgrimage to Mayhem.