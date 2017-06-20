That Was Mayhem

by
June 20, 2017

For 20 years Mountain Mayhem has attracted those seeking a weekend of frivolity among friends, 24 hours of skin suited intervals, or 24 hours of steady pedalling. Round and round and round – whatever your reasons for being there, Mountain Mayhem has been many things to many people. A festival, a sufferfest, a chance to catch up with old friends.

This year – the 20th and final year of Mountain Mayhem – was a fitting send off. Kids on bikes, kids armed with water pistols, kids in paddling pools, kids heckling, retro bikes, new bikes, bargain bikes, high end bikes. It was all there under the blistering heat of the sun, leading to a great festival atmosphere in the arena and in the camping field. Surely this was an event that we’ll look back on and say ‘were you there when…?’. Our James was out capturing the event on camera – here’s a mega gallery from that mega final Mayhem.

For many, the weekend kicked off at the bar.
Local beer sponsor. Oh yeah.
Commemorative beer. Not 20 years old. Note to race organisers: buy a barrel of whisky in year 1 if you think you're in for the long run.
Race day: bikes prepped.
Capturing the moment for posterity.
Jo Burt brought his game face.
Jo Burt brought his game face, and many outfits.
The camping field felt like a proper festival.
That breeze did little to keep the heat down.
The heat made everything tough.
Even recovery felt like an effort.
Sod style, just get me cool.
Snipers in the field were welcome.
Riders assumed and hoped it was water.
The final hill of hell. Hotter than hell too.
Hecklers Hill
Retro corner had the party going on.
Retro corner hanger outer.
More retro. There was a fair amount of Mint Sauce on show.
Skids are for kids. Jumps are...
Skids are for kids. Jumps are…
...for chumps!
This sofa was VERY hard to ride past.
Hill hell.
This probably seemed like a good idea until you actually rode the course. So many climbs.
Photographer/ jelly baby saint.
Fat bikes. There were many. There may have been a few regrets.
Heavenly shade in the woods.
Not so heavenly climbs in the woods.
Going...
There were tricky bits to catch you out. Going…
...Going...
...Gone!
The face of fun?
While the racers raced, others enjoyed the sun.
DJ Wil (he needs a better DJ name, suggestions please).
A different sort of sin suit?
A different sort of skin suit?
Thumbs up, as evening brought blessed relief from the heat.
Where did he find mud among all the dust?
Spectator shuttle.
Some final laps were relaxed.
Others sprinted for glory.
Sweat? Or water?
Finishing felt good.
Spectators cheered everyone in.
Pat gave finishers the traditional handshake.
Some finishers had fan clubs to attend to.
Some finishers had important beer to attend to.
Phil the Horse. Sensitive readers, beware.
Phil the Horse. Sensitive readers, beware.
Phil the Horse. This is your final warning. The next image, you can never unsee.
This is not Phil the Horse. Click to see Phil the Horse, but it is rather adult. You've been warned.
This is not Phil the Horse.

Click to see Phil the Horse, but it is rather adult. You’ve been warned.

Royal prize giving for podium placings.
Thanks Pat. It's been a great 20 years, and a perfect finish.
Thanks Pat. It’s been a great 20 years, and a perfect finish.

