Video: Reggae Riders

If you have four minutes and fifteen seconds to fill (waiting for your microwaveable lunch to go ping perhaps?), you could do worse than spend it watching and listening to this.

It’s not rad, it’s not gnar, it’s just a simple little tune set to a video of people riding bikes – lots of different sorts of them. You’d have to be a cold customer not to feel a little glow watching the smiling children ride round the parks of Edinburgh and Glasgow, or waving from a cargo bike. Also in the video is the rather excellent Bike Station – Hannah has fond memories of descending into the Edinburgh shop under Waverley Station and entering a hidden world of bike bits.

Ping!

Your dinner is served.