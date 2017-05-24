A Grand Day Out with Specialized

As part of our Grand Day Out Series, we were paid a visit by Georgia Leslie, possibly the luckiest 19 year old in the world, and two very different bikes from Specialized.

Anyone who rides bikes on even the most part time of basis is likely to be familiar with the Specialized brand. As a huge brand catering for almost every bike genre niche there is (carbon fibre aero tandem anyone?), and every price point, it’s pretty much a household name. Last year we had the honour of co-hosting ‘An Evening With Ned Overend‘ with Specialized – Ned being a long time sponsored rider and brand ambassador for Specialized. However, between all the char, pies and beers, we didn’t get chance to actually ride bikes. It was time to put this right, so Georgia Leslie, the new ‘PR Specialist: Offroad’ (to give her her official job title) came up to ride our trails and show us her bikes.

Another climb, another trail, and then a short moorland push where the rough and the steep contrive to defeat even the turbo setting on our Levos. At this point we notice the lack of a ‘walk assist’ function, but the push is short and the view at the very top of the world is worth it. We attempt a Facebook Live broadcast, but the wind changes, or a curlew sits on the antennae, as we drop from 4G to nothing. Perhaps it’s just as well, as Georgia has the giggles. We embark upon a series of aborted attempts at recording a video.

Finally, after take n+1…