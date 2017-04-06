Video: Making The CrossFit Bike
by David Hayward
April 6, 2017
CrossFit, that macho company of extreme fitness, have teamed up with US based Seven Cycles to produce an official CrossFit bike. Unlike the kind of Bike-Shaped-Objects that (for instance) car manufacturers tend to commission, brand then prop up in showrooms, the CrossFit bike is a doozy though, and certainly not cheap at $7950.
Here’s a video talking to some of the people making them at Seven Cycles. They have aesthetic specifications for their welds:
(No video? Try this link)
A quick rundown of the components: The frame is titanium, and very much an XC machine, with a rigid carbon Enve MTN fork set at a perky 70 – 71 degree head angle. That all rolls on Industry Nine Back Country 450 wheels, shod with 27.5+ 3.00 Maxxis Chronicle tyres. The drivetrain is a mixture of XTR and XT Di2 components, along with XTR brakes. All of that is finished with a variety of Chris King, Thompson, Fizik and 45NRTH components; so nothing really skimped on.
It’s certainly not for everyone, but definitely a cut above the WTF-ery that often accompanies bikes from non-bike industry brands. A couple more pictures below, and you can see a bit more including geometry charts on their website.