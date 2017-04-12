New Matte Finishes For Chris King

Over at the Saddleback booth at Bespoked were a couple of fine looking Cielo bikes, from the kingdom of Chris King, but what really caught our eye was the new looking Chris King components. It’s not a new colour (though there is that – a limited edition Emerald) it’s a new finish. The new matte/satin finish will be available in Matte Emerald Green, Matte Jet Black and Matte Slate Grey and all of King’s components – headsets, hubs and BBs. The corresponding headsets will have the cross hatched ‘KING’ logo.

Also, all the new matte hubs have the new black finished axles, adjusting clamps and drive shells (Shimano versions).

And what of that tasty green colour? The Emerald is being run as a limited order window of 90 days from NAHBS (which was on 10th March) until the window closes.

There’s no restriction to quantity, “but once the order window closes – that’s the end of Emerald.”

More info and pics hidden away here: https://chrisking.com/blog/582

Saddleback has “a very limited number of a select few versions of some of the road components in Slate in the warehouse right now” and there’s more expected in MTB and road at the end of May.