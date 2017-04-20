New 2018 Forks & Shocks From Fox Racing Shox
by Wil Barrett
April 20, 2017
Yes, we’re barely four months into the year twenty-seventeen, but that ain’t stopping Fox from dropping its 2018 motherload. New for 2018 from the Californian suspension brand includes the adoption of the Float EVOL air spring across the board for the 32, 34, 36 & 40 suspension forks, as well as a refinement to the EVOL air spring for rear shocks including the Float DPS and Float X.
Barely two days ago, Fox announced the newest iteration of the 36 fork. Equipped with the Float EVOL air spring, the new 36 also signalled some upcoming changes for the 2018 season, with the EVOL air spring being adopted throughout the rest of the fork lineup. Much of the chassis and damper technology from the 2017 fork lineup is carried through to 2018, though there is that new gravel fork that you’ll be able to read about in more detail below.
Let’s take a closer look at the full lineup of Fox forks & shocks for 2018;
2018 Fox 32 Step-Cast Fork Features
- Superlight short-travel XC fork
- New Float EVOL air spring for 2018
- Updated damper tune
- 100mm travel
- Available in 27.5in and 29in sizes
- 32mm diameter stanchions (Kashima coated on Factory Series models)
- Max tyre width: 2.3in
- Max rotor size: 203mm
- Damper options: FIT4, FIT4 Remote, FIT4 iRD, or FIT GRIP damper
- Dropouts: 110x15mm Boost or 100x15mm non-Boost
- Claimed weight: 1.35kg / 2.98lbs
“Originally designed and intended for 100mm XC race bikes, we modified the travel on a 32 Step-Cast fork to 40mm and put it on a gravel grinder to smooth out the ride.” – Fox Racing Shox.
2018 Fox 32 Float Step-Cast AX Fork Features
- 40mm travel
- Short-travel specific FLOAT EVOL air spring
- Lightweight 15×100 mm Kabolt axle
- Easily fits 700x40c tire
- FIT4 three-position lever with adjustable Open mode offers 22 clicks to fine-tune compression
- Lockout for increased efficiency
- Claimed weight: TBC
2018 Fox 34 Fork Features
- Burly XC/trail fork
- New Float EVOL air spring for 2018
- Updated damper tune
- 120-150mm travel
- Available in 27.5in, 27.5+, and 29in sizes
- 34mm diameter stanchions (Kashima coated on Factory Series models)
- Max tyre width: 2.5in (3.0in on 27.5+ model)
- Max rotor size: 203mm
- Damper options: FIT4, or FIT GRIP damper
- Dropouts: 110x15mm Boost or 100x15mm non-Boost
- Claimed weight: 1.78kg / 3.92lbs
2018 Fox 36 Fork Features
- Long-travel trail & enduro fork
- 36mm diameter stanchions (Kashima coated on Factory Series models)
- New Float EVOL air spring for 2018 with larger negative air volume
- 26in travel options: 100mm (831), 160mm, or 180 mm
- 27.5in travel options: 150mm, 160mm, or 170mm
- 29in travel options: 150mm, or 160mm
- Max tyre width: 2.5in
- 29in version is also compatible with 27.5×3.0in wide tyres
- Updated damper tunes with new PTFE-based formula (FIT4 and FIT HSC/LSC dampers only)
- Damper options: FIT HSC/LSC, FIT4, or FIT GRIP damper
- Dropouts: 110x15mm, 100x15mm, or 15/20mm convertible thru-axle
- Steerer: 1.5” tapered or 1-1/8” (26” only) alloy steerer
- E-Bike-specific chassis available
- Claimed weight: 1.99kg / 4.4lbs (27.5in model w/tapered steerer and Boost spacing)
2018 Fox 40 Fork Features
- Downhill specific fork
- New Float EVOL air spring for 2018
- Updated damper tune
- 200mm travel
- Available in 27.5in size only (TBC…)
- 40mm diameter stanchions (Kashima coated on Factory Series models)
- Max rotor size: 203mm
- FIT HSC/LSC Damper
- Dropouts: 110x20mm
2018 Fox Float DPS Rear Shock Features
- NEW lighter, one-piece EVOL air sleeve improves responsiveness and sensitivity
- NEW updated valve design improves both rebound and compression flow
- NEW – available in both imperial and metric sizes
- DPS damper with compression three positions to match any terrain
- Factory Series shocks feature an additional 3 clicks of low-speed compression to fine-tune Open mode
- Factory Series models feature Genuine Kashima Coat
2018 Fox Float X Rear Shock Features
- More oil volume to handle aggressive terrain
- Updated damping tune improves bump absorption and control
- Three on-the-fly compression settings adapt to varying trail conditions
- Factory Series shocks feature an additional 3 clicks of low-speed compression to fine-tune Open mode
- EVOL air sleeve improves responsiveness and sensitivity
- Factory Series models feature Genuine Kashima Coat
2018 Fox Float X2 Rear Shock Features
- NEW revised oil flow improves damping control and consistency
- NEW improved linear damping profile increases plushness
- NEW redesigned seals reduce friction
- NEW – available in both imperial and metric sizes
- X2 2-position Open/Firm lever retains high and low speed compression adjustment
- High and low-speed compression and high and low-speed rebound adjustment
- Advanced RVS damping system provides more tuneability
- EVOL air sleeve improves responsiveness and sensitivity
- Factory Series models feature Genuine Kashima Coat
- Imperial and Metric sizing
2018 Fox X2 Rear Shock Features
- NEW revised oil flow improves damping control and consistency
- NEW improved linear damping profile increases plushness
- NEW redesigned seals reduce friction
- NEW – available in both imperial and metric sizes
- X2 2-position Open/Firm lever retains high and low speed compression adjustment
- High- and low-speed compression and high- and low-speed rebound adjustment
- Advanced RVS damping system provides more tunability
- High oil flow improves damping control and consistency
- SLS spring option provides titanium weight savings at affordable price
- Imperial and Metric sizing