New 2018 Forks & Shocks From Fox Racing Shox

Yes, we’re barely four months into the year twenty-seventeen, but that ain’t stopping Fox from dropping its 2018 motherload. New for 2018 from the Californian suspension brand includes the adoption of the Float EVOL air spring across the board for the 32, 34, 36 & 40 suspension forks, as well as a refinement to the EVOL air spring for rear shocks including the Float DPS and Float X.

Barely two days ago, Fox announced the newest iteration of the 36 fork. Equipped with the Float EVOL air spring, the new 36 also signalled some upcoming changes for the 2018 season, with the EVOL air spring being adopted throughout the rest of the fork lineup. Much of the chassis and damper technology from the 2017 fork lineup is carried through to 2018, though there is that new gravel fork that you’ll be able to read about in more detail below.

Let’s take a closer look at the full lineup of Fox forks & shocks for 2018;

2018 Fox 32 Step-Cast Fork Features

Superlight short-travel XC fork

New Float EVOL air spring for 2018

Updated damper tune

100mm travel

Available in 27.5in and 29in sizes

32mm diameter stanchions (Kashima coated on Factory Series models)

Max tyre width: 2.3in

Max rotor size: 203mm

Damper options: FIT4, FIT4 Remote, FIT4 iRD, or FIT GRIP damper

Dropouts: 110x15mm Boost or 100x15mm non-Boost

Claimed weight: 1.35kg / 2.98lbs

“Originally designed and intended for 100mm XC race bikes, we modified the travel on a 32 Step-Cast fork to 40mm and put it on a gravel grinder to smooth out the ride.” – Fox Racing Shox. 2018 Fox 32 Float Step-Cast AX Fork Features 40mm travel

Short-travel specific FLOAT EVOL air spring

Lightweight 15×100 mm Kabolt axle

Easily fits 700x40c tire

FIT4 three-position lever with adjustable Open mode offers 22 clicks to fine-tune compression

Lockout for increased efficiency

Claimed weight: TBC

2018 Fox 34 Fork Features

Burly XC/trail fork

New Float EVOL air spring for 2018

Updated damper tune

120-150mm travel

Available in 27.5in, 27.5+, and 29in sizes

34mm diameter stanchions (Kashima coated on Factory Series models)

Max tyre width: 2.5in (3.0in on 27.5+ model)

Max rotor size: 203mm

Damper options: FIT4, or FIT GRIP damper

Dropouts: 110x15mm Boost or 100x15mm non-Boost

Claimed weight: 1.78kg / 3.92lbs

2018 Fox 36 Fork Features

Long-travel trail & enduro fork

36mm diameter stanchions (Kashima coated on Factory Series models)

New Float EVOL air spring for 2018 with larger negative air volume

26in travel options: 100mm (831), 160mm, or 180 mm

27.5in travel options: 150mm, 160mm, or 170mm

29in travel options: 150mm, or 160mm

Max tyre width: 2.5in

29in version is also compatible with 27.5×3.0in wide tyres

Updated damper tunes with new PTFE-based formula (FIT4 and FIT HSC/LSC dampers only)

Damper options: FIT HSC/LSC, FIT4, or FIT GRIP damper

Dropouts: 110x15mm, 100x15mm, or 15/20mm convertible thru-axle

Steerer: 1.5” tapered or 1-1/8” (26” only) alloy steerer

E-Bike-specific chassis available

Claimed weight: 1.99kg / 4.4lbs (27.5in model w/tapered steerer and Boost spacing)

2018 Fox 40 Fork Features

Downhill specific fork

New Float EVOL air spring for 2018

Updated damper tune

200mm travel

Available in 27.5in size only (TBC…)

40mm diameter stanchions (Kashima coated on Factory Series models)

Max rotor size: 203mm

FIT HSC/LSC Damper

Dropouts: 110x20mm

2018 Fox Float DPS Rear Shock Features

NEW lighter, one-piece EVOL air sleeve improves responsiveness and sensitivity

NEW updated valve design improves both rebound and compression flow

NEW – available in both imperial and metric sizes

DPS damper with compression three positions to match any terrain

Factory Series shocks feature an additional 3 clicks of low-speed compression to fine-tune Open mode

Factory Series models feature Genuine Kashima Coat

2018 Fox Float X Rear Shock Features

More oil volume to handle aggressive terrain

Updated damping tune improves bump absorption and control

Three on-the-fly compression settings adapt to varying trail conditions

Factory Series shocks feature an additional 3 clicks of low-speed compression to fine-tune Open mode

EVOL air sleeve improves responsiveness and sensitivity

Factory Series models feature Genuine Kashima Coat

2018 Fox Float X2 Rear Shock Features

NEW revised oil flow improves damping control and consistency

NEW improved linear damping profile increases plushness

NEW redesigned seals reduce friction

NEW – available in both imperial and metric sizes

X2 2-position Open/Firm lever retains high and low speed compression adjustment

High and low-speed compression and high and low-speed rebound adjustment

Advanced RVS damping system provides more tuneability

EVOL air sleeve improves responsiveness and sensitivity

Factory Series models feature Genuine Kashima Coat

Imperial and Metric sizing

2018 Fox X2 Rear Shock Features

NEW revised oil flow improves damping control and consistency

NEW improved linear damping profile increases plushness

NEW redesigned seals reduce friction

NEW – available in both imperial and metric sizes

X2 2-position Open/Firm lever retains high and low speed compression adjustment

High- and low-speed compression and high- and low-speed rebound adjustment

Advanced RVS damping system provides more tunability

High oil flow improves damping control and consistency

SLS spring option provides titanium weight savings at affordable price

Imperial and Metric sizing