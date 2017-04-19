Alpinestars MTB Trail Attack In Hamsterley Forest

Take 250 riders, the excellent trails at Hamsterley Forest, and one Sunday in June 2017. Then get those riders to cut as many laps on the racecourse as they like, with the goal of pitching their fastest time. After one hour has passed, allow the fastest half of the field to progress to the next round. Then repeat until the final heat with 25 riders left, and give them one run to put in their fastest ride of the day to see who can win.

If that sounds like a Sunday Funday to you, then check out the course preview video below and all the details about the inaugural Alpinestars MTB Trail Attack event!

Press Release

Alpinestars is excited to present MTB Trail Attack, a brand new racing format guaranteed to provide unrivalled competition and excitement.

On June 18th, MTB Trail Attack will see riders competing in an open format to set their fastest time down the trails of Hamsterley Forest. Starting with a full field of 250 riders, after an initial two hour open session each hour will see the field cut in half with the fastest half of the field progressing to the next heat. Live timing will show you where you stand as the cut off times approach and with no limits on the number of runs you can take there is time to find your line and ride it hard.

At the end of the day the top 25 riders will get the chance for one last run down the trail to be crowned the Alpinestars MTB Trail Attack Champion. Every rider who registers and races will receive a complimentary Alpinestars t-shirt and will be in with a chance of securing some of the freshest Alpinestars kit in their respective age and gender categories.

MTB Trail Attack will be organised by the team behind the successful and well attended Northern Downhill series and will take place across the Transmission, Accelerator and Nitrous trails.

So, get ready for a day of flat out riding with your friends, competing against your own best time, your mate’s times and other racers alike as you battle it out to be crowned Alpinestars MTB Trail Attack Champion. Head over to mtbtrailattack.co.uk for further information.



