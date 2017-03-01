Sheffield To Host Urban Dual Slalom Race

Up for some urban mountain biking action? Looking to get your dual slalom fix? Time to prove to your riding mates you’re the supreme king of the world?

Well the good news is that Sheffield will be hosting very soon what is apparently the world’s first urban dual slalom race in a city centre, called the ‘Howard Street Dual’. Scheduled for Saturday the 18th of March, the dual slalom race will form part of The Outdoor Weekender, and by the sounds of things, it’s going to be an absolute hoot!

Press Release

The most exciting form of mountain bike racing comes to the streets of Sheffield to celebrate the Outdoor City Weekender. This Dual slalom race will be a spectacular event showcasing the excitement of head to head mountain bike racing through the streets of Sheffield. The riders will be racing a unique city centre course down Howard street across the front of Sheffield Hallam’s main building and finishing by the Showroom and Howard pub. Made possible by Sheffield City Council and Sheffield Hallam University the depth of riding talent will bring gasps from on lookers with nail biting finishes and elbow to elbow racing.

The city has a long history of mountain biking and specifically dual; from the long running This is Sheffield mate’s race series to the legendary Iron Justice races. Like slalom ski racing, riders negotiate a series of gates pitting themselves against each other and the clock in a head to head knock out format. The course has a stack of great features sendable by the best and rollable by all. It mixes man made constructions with street furniture, flat grass corners and custom wooden features to provide thrilling parallel racing. Filling the wide gap in Sheffield’s race calendar the best racers will go from fist bumps to victory in front of the assembled crowds. The cream of Sheffield’s mountain bike industry will also be represented on the day with stands to peruse and bikes to try.

On Saturday 18th March racing will commence at 3pm, with the course open for practice and seeding from midday and finals beginning at 5pm. Fully insured by British Cycling entry will be £10 and will be by invitation and through the BC entry system opening on Friday the 3rd March. Places are very limited with 32 lads and 16 lasses places up for grabs. As well as an entry fee, in true This is Sheffield tradition, every racer must also bring a random prize for the pot. These will be added to the prize pile alongside contributions from our kind sponsors and the fastest of the day will pick first. All details will be on www.ThisISheffield.co.uk, racers will need a full face helmet with gloves and body armour highly recommended.

It will be a great time to be in Sheffield with so much going on for the Outdoor City weekender; from the Sheffield adventure film festival, to the Magnificent 7 road anti-enduro and the Climbing works international festival. The race will be great take part in and just as exciting to watch, dual racing is both spectacular and easy to follow. With cow bells and noise makers lining the track the racers will be cheered from top to bottom making it great fun for the whole family and the best hecklers in town.

Notes on other events

As well as the Howard Street Dual, headline events of The Outdoor City Weekender include:

Sheffield Adventure Film Festival runs over all three days of the Weekender, featuring films based on the themes of bike, run, adrenaline, adventure, and young adventurers. The festival is based at the Showroom Cinema, with additional screenings nearby at Sheffield Hallam University.

The Climbing Works International Festival (CWIF), at the Climbing Works, attracts professional climbers from around the world, who compete alongside amateurs of all ages and abilities. Last year, 450 competitors from 23 countries took part, and the same number are expected in 2017.

The Magnificent Seven is a cross between a sportive and a hill climb and follows a 27-mile-long route with inclines ranging from 9 to 23 per cent. The course includes the infamous Côte de Oughtibridge, which was part of the 2014 Tour de France Grand Depart. The other challenging climbs include Hangram Lane, Blake Street, West Lane, Hagg Hill, Foxhall Lane and Fern Road/Thrush Street

Numerous fringe events will also take place during the Weekender, check the website for more details http://www.theoutdoorcity.co.uk/outdoor-city-weekender/