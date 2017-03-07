Saddleback Launches Intense UK Race Team

Today, Saddleback, the importers of Intense, Troy Lee Designs, ENVE and lots of other good stuff has announced a seriously UK-based downhill and enduro race team.

It states (in block capitals, no less) “WE AT SADDLEBACK RECENTLY CELEBRATED INTENSE AND TROY LEE DESIGNS BECOMING A PART OF OUR FAMILY. WHEN LINED UP BESIDE OUR OTHER BRANDS SUCH AS CHRIS KING, ENVE, ROTOR AND ASTUTE WE HAVE ALL THE INGREDIENTS FOR SOMETHING SPECIAL. WE WANTED TO CELEBRATE THIS COLLECTION OF MOUNTAIN BIKE POWER HOUSES AND THERE WAS ONLY ONE WAY TO DO THIS. SADDLEBACK ARE PROUD TO PRESENT… INTENSE RACING UK”

Saddleback has made a very nifty video showing the team in action and in training…

The Bristol-based distributor says that it set out to choose a team of riders that “represented the Saddleback ethos and we believe we achieved exactly that. The rider roster is seven strong and will cover downhill and enduro Internationally.

Martin Astley, the UK brand manger for Intense and Troy Lee Designs had this to say “Each and every brand involved with Intense Racing UK has a deep-rooted race heritage, racing is their life blood and is a huge influence on everything they do. Here at Saddleback, our focus and passion is also racing. Intense Racing UK is our first ever mountain bike race team and we aim to deliver the best product and race support to a select team of elite riders who can not only deliver results but also embody the passion for racing with a positive and fun approach to competition that the supporting brands have nurtured over the last 30 years.”

Rider Roster.

Here’s who you’ll be able to see racing for Intense UK this year.

CHARLIE HATTON, Home: South Wales. Ride: M16

Category: Elite DH

JOE BREEDAN, Home: North Wales. Ride: M16

Category: Junior DH

OLLY MORRIS (Team Manager), Home: Bristol. Ride: M16

Category: Elite DH / Team Manager

JESS GREAVES. Home: Bristol. Ride: M16

Category: Women’s DH

SAM FLOCKHART. Home: Scotland. Ride: Tracer

Category: Elite Enduro

AJAY JONES, Home: South Wales. Ride: Tracer

Category: Expert Enduro

ANDREW TITLEY. Home: Bristol. Ride: Tracer/M16

Category: Vets Enduro/DH

NATHAN CARR. Home: Weston Supermere

Enduro Mechanic

ANDY LUND. Home: North Wales

DH Mechanic

We reckon this’ll be the hashtag to follow: #INTENSERACINGUK and here’s where to see the team.