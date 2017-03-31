Mike Hall Confirmed Dead As IPWR Cancelled

Update: Official statement released confirming Mike has died.

The statement reads..

“Mike Hall:

The Indian Pacific Wheel Race joins the family, loved ones and friends of Mike Hall in mourning his death. Mike was killed in an incident with a vehicle this morning.

Our deepest sympathies go to Mike’s family and to all those who knew him. Mike will be sorely missed.

Winner of the 2012 World Cycle Race, a two-time winner of the Tour Divide and 2014 winner of the TransAm Bicycle Race, Mike revelled in the spirit and adventure of ultra-endurance cycling events. Mike’s efforts in both raising money and the spirits of others were tremendous and he leaves an incredible legacy.

The tragedy is a great loss to the global cycling community.

A tribute ride in Mike’s honour is being planned in Sydney for Sunday. More details will be released as soon as practicable.”

Original story:

The organisers of the Indian Pacific Wheel Race have cancelled the event following the death of a competitor. As yet, there is no official confirmation, however from the position of the reported accident, outside Canberra, and the GPS spot tracker, it would appear that it is Mike Hall.

Mike was the winner of our Singletrack Legend award in October last year, for his epic feats of endurance including his incredible record breaking Tour Divide of 2016. He came to the awards on his Tour Divide bike, straight out of the box on its first ride since the race, which he proceeded to ride around our local technical trails above Hebden Bridge, unhindered by its lack of suspension or knobbly tyres.

Off the bike, he made an impression on everyone he talked to with his quiet manner and modesty about his achievements. No matter that he had ridden further than many of us will ride in a lifetime, talking to him made you feel that your efforts on a bike were every bit as valid as his.

Here at Singletrack and grit.cx we are stunned and saddened as we await confirmation of this worst of news. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.