Fresh Goods Friday 335

We must start this week’s post with an apology. For it is Friday, and we have let this week slip past without mention of what is surely one of the most important events in the whole of a Singletrack reader’s calendar. No, we’re not talking International Women’s Day (because we know that you are already awesome champions of equality who don’t need a day to remind you to do it). We’re talking National Pie Week.

A whole week, where we could legitimately have been consuming guilt-free pies every day, and we failed to remind you of this fact. This was a serious omission on our part, and a drop in the high quality of service that we seek to bring to you. Please accept our unreserved apologies, head to your local market, buy yourself a pastry based and topped delicacy – maybe even a savoury and a sweet one – then settle back to continue with Fresh Goods Friday.

Not sure if you want a pie? Look at how happy this man is with his:

Pace RC127+

We’ve told you before about this new frame from Pace, built for 27.5×2.6in tyres, and now we’ve got our own in for test. This has been off to Madison to be fitted out with Shimano’s latest XT Di2 groupset as well, so altogether now: oooh!

Advertisement

That’s all we’re going to tease you with just now – check in next week for our ‘First Look’ feature on this most attractive piece of equipment.

Glenfarclas 105 Cask Strength Whisky

Chipps mentioned that he liked this, and someone sent him a bottle. Not that any of the rest of us are jealous, but for the record, Wil is very partial to Vocation Brewery beers, Hannah likes Bruichladdich, and Rob loves Portobello Road Gin. Well, it’s got to be worth a try, right? Otherwise, maybe Chipps will share this ‘dry and assertive, develops quickly to reveal a rich spiciness, combined with a hint of oak and sherried fruit’ flavoured bottle of delight with us. Well, it’s got to be worth a try right, Chipps, oh glorious and great leader, oh Editor of genius and wonder? Too much? OK… (And Chipps would actually like to thank Piers Mortimer and Champagne Pol Roger for the birthday gift…)

OTE Anytime Bars

Price: from £1.30 a bar, or £28.80 (box of 24)

from £1.30 a bar, or £28.80 (box of 24) From: OTE

Available in Banana, Caramel, Cocoa Nibs and Dried Cherry flavours, these are nut free, wheat free, vegetarian snack bars designed to be eaten as a snack any time. Oink. How they’ve survived long enough to be photographed is a wonder.

OTE Caffeine Gels

Price: from £1.95 (each), or £50 (box of 40)

from £1.95 (each), or £50 (box of 40) From: OTE

Available in a range of flavours, these gels are suitable for vegans. They’re also PH neutral and a light almost liquid consistency, so your stomach shouldn’t grumble when you put one of these into it in search of a mid ride energy boost. Each gel contains 20g of carbohydrate and 50mg of caffeine.

Shimano Freehub

This is going on those Love Mud Hobo wheels we had in Fresh Goods the other week, which are currently set up for SRAM xD.

Orange Seal Tubeless Sealants

Price: £37.99 (32oz workshop bottle, standard sealant) £39.99 (Endurance Sealant)

£37.99 (32oz workshop bottle, standard sealant) £39.99 (Endurance Sealant) From: Extra UK

The standard Orange Seal sealant will seal slightly bigger holes, but needs topping up every 45 days, and works down to -11 degrees C, while the Endurance sealant last up to 120 days without top up, and works down to -23 degrees C.

Squirt Barrier Balm

Containing lanolin and tea tree oil, this balm forms a waterproof microfilm on your skin to prevent chafing. It is water and sweat resistant with anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties that also helps prevent fissures. Fissures. Ouch.

Squirt Low-Temp Chain Lube

This lube is designed for very cold conditions. Its low congealing point prevents it thickening or hardening in cold conditions, keeping your chain move freely. Congealing point. Now all we can think about is school rice pudding.

Dragon Alliance EnduroX Jet Transitions Glasses

These actually have yellow lenses, but because the sun was shining (yes, extraordinary isn’t it), the lenses have gone dark. Just like they would if you were out in the sun riding your bike in them. Except that by the time we all get out of work and onto the trails, it’ll probably be raining again, right?

Features include minimal, lightweight frame, fully adjustable temples and Transitions lenses that adapt as you go from bright sun to shade. They provide a customisable fit, interchangeable lenses with ventilation, anti-fog, and high impact protection.

Quadlock iPhone Bike Kit

Here at Singletrack Towers we’ve had a refresh of our phones, and now Editorial staff are equipped with fancy new iPhones. They were very excited until they began to suspect that it could be a trap. ‘Working from home are you? Have you moved house? To the Blue Pig bridleway?’. Any tips on how to switch off parent trackers would be welcome. These Bike Kits by Quadlock mean that we can’t use the excuse ‘I couldn’t carry my phone on my bike so I left it at home’. With no need to faff around swapping cases, it’s a protective case for on and off the bike, with the attachment system built in so you can pop it from pocket to cockpit in a trice.

Ergon IP3 Solestar Insoles

Designed specifically for cycling to give the highest support to the rider at the most important link for power transfer, through the use of a stable, yet flexible core that extends from the heel to the forefoot. Choose the right size and pop them into your existing cycling shoes for increased stability inside your shoes.

Ergon GE1 Factory Grips

Designed to support the ‘elbows out’ hand/arm position popular in downhill riding, and for wider bars, GE1 Factory takes the original GE1 and combines it with Ergon’s new Factory rubber compound, which offers adhesive and rebound properties. The grips come in standard and slim sizes, to suit the size of your handy-pandies.

Advertisement

Troy Lee A2 Helmet

Price: £140

£140 From: Saddleback

We got so excited about this we wrote about it before putting it in Fresh Goods Friday. Combining EPP (for slow speed impacts) and EPS (for high speed impacts), it’s available in a range of colours and 3 sizes.

Advertisement

Right, that’s your lot. How was your pie? Go on, you know you want one. Here’s a pi(e) themed wonder for you that a certain demographic among you may appreciate.

Advertisement

This passes for education these days? Harrumph! And all that. But hey, Hannah has recently discovered that this is part of her kids’ educational regime at school. Any ideas what it is they’re learning? Answers on a postcard please, or the comments below.