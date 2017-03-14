Breaking News: Trail Addiction In Administration

Trail Addiction, the holiday and guiding company behind Trans Savoie and Enduro2 has gone into administration.

A notice on their website states:

“Gerald M Krasner and Gillian M Sayburn were appointed joint administrators of Trailaddiction Ltd and Trans Savoie Ltd on 6 March 2017.

“The affairs, business and property of the companies are being managed by the joint administrators, who act as the companies agents and without personal liability.

“The joint administrators will shortly be writing to all known creditors. If you believe you are a creditor and wish to register your claim please send your name, address, telephone number and email along with details of your claim, and which company your claim is against, to the following email address trans-savoie-creditors@begbies-traynor.com”

Trail Addiction offers both package holidays and events. The website contains specific advice for those who have booked holidays, none of which will be going ahead. Check the site for how to claim for a refund, as it depends on your method of payment as to how you should proceed.

Enduro2 in Les Arcs will not be going ahead. Neither will Trans Savoie. These are not covered in the same way as holidays, although some refunds may be possible. Again, check the website for details.

Enduro2 in Davos is still under discussion- it is hoped that other providers may be able to deliver this race. Watch this space…

As to what has led to this sudden and surprise situation, we’ll let you know once we establish the facts. It’s certainly sad news, as these were a big name operator putting on well known events.