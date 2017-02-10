CLIC 24 Returns – As Mendip 24

We’ve just heard that the popular Mendip Hills 24 hour race, formerly the CLIC24 will return under new management this year, but with the same charity aims.

CLIC24 was the UK’s first charity 24 hour mountain bike event and over the years raised £1/3 million for children’s cancer charity CLIC Sargent. It’s now back in the form of Mendip24.

Under new management but with the same chilled vibe and a new and exciting course on the Mendip Hills, the event will be held over the weekend of 13/14 May 2017.

CLIC24 Founder Neil Wilkins said, “I’m delighted to be handing over the reigns to the new management team who have great enthusiasm and drive and are keen to retain everything that was enjoyed in the old event. It’ll be great to welcome back familiar riders and meet new ones who can enjoy the very best of what the Mendip Hills has to offer.”

The event has a new website www.mendip24.co.uk and a new base camp which is Mendips Raceway, a motorsport venue, that the organisers say will form a memorable part of the nine mile cross country course.

Advertisement

For more details about the beneficiary charity, Teenage Cancer Trust and to register for the event, head over to www.mendip24.co.uk or connect with the organisers on Facebook and Twitter.

Registrations website