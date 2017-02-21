2017 Solaris MAX, All New Big Wheel Hardtail From Cotic

Joining the Cotic ’MAX’ family for 2017 is the all-new flagship Solaris MAX with room for wider hubs, larger tyres and a couple of nice new paint jobs too.

The previous generation Solaris (which Cotic is now selling at a discounted price) was the company’s first hardtail to be designed around both 29er and 27.5+ wheels and tyres, but now things have gone ‘MAX’.

With updates the hardtail now has Boost spacing with a 148x12mm thru axle rear end, which has allowed those bridge-less MAX S-bend chainstays to be opened up a little more and offer clearance for 29×2.5in tyres or 27.5×3.0in plus tyres.

That wider rear triangle joins the main frame via a 34.9mm oversized seat tube with stealth routing. Cleverly, Cotic has also left routing along the underside of the top-tube incase you want to build you MAX with an externally routed dropper.

Up front is a Reynolds 853 main triangle with Cotic’s own OFI geometry, so like most modern bikes you have a longer top tube and roomy cockpit. Speaking of geometry, the Solaris Max runs a 68° head angle and 72.5° seat angle and it’s optimised for use with a 120mm travel suspension fork, or a 490mm rigid fork (if you’re into that sort of thing).

Advertisement

Another change for 2017 is the choice of colours. There are now three paint jobs available for the Solaris Max including gloss black with aqua decals, gloss black with orange or metallic champagne.

Advertisement

Available sizes are limited to medium, large and extra large so riders from 174cm-196cm should find a Solaris Max to fit them.

Those of you interested in learning more about the Cotic Solaris Max or would like to order the £599.00 hardtail frame, should visit the Cotic website for more details.

Perhaps we should get one of these to test?