Spintertainment: Make Indoor Training Great Again

Do you hate the idea of riding your bike indoors on a stationary trainer? If you’re like us, you probably already own a turbo trainer that’s sandwiched somewhere deep in the garage and covered in dust. And if that’s the case, we don’t blame you. After all, why would you subject yourself to such pain and boredom when you could be outside exploring new trails?

Whether we like it or not though, most of us know deep in our hearts that time on a trainer indoors is actually a really good way to improve fitness. In fact, it’s probably one of those things we know we should do, but don’t. And sure, the trails aren’t always rideable, and there’s only so many times we want to put filthy riding kit through the washing machine each week. If only sitting on a stationary trainer wasn’t so goddamn boring though.

From the sounds of what Spintertainment is currently cooking up, it would appear that indoor cycling is going to get a whole lot more interesting…

Founded by Colorado mountain bikers Eric & Sara Landis of Grand Junction, Spintertainment was started to make training during the off season less boring. Rather than sitting in front of the telly watching videos of Lycra-clad roadies, or worse-yet, Spinervals DVDs, the Landis’ wanted a more fun way to work out. So they’ve combined real-world mountain bike riding videos with structured cycling workouts that are targeted specifically towards those who love singletrack.

“Spintertainment mountain bike spin videos are an entertaining and motivating way to make indoor cycling fun and spice up your off season training! Take a virtual spin on some of the world’s best mountain bike trails and follow the excitement of professional mountain biker’s to make your training time fly by.

With a variety of workouts to choose from, including Sprint, Trail and Cross Country with focused high intensity intervals. You will find all the tools you need to train hard and successfully. We are introducing our unique “Authentic” workout that exactly matches what the real trail feels like, provides random intervals and will have you ready for live trail riding!” – Spintertainment.

Apparently it’s taken about four years to develop Spintertainment, which has included a lot of filming on the trail. Check out the video below to get an idea of what it all looks like.

Advertisement

Spintertainment will launch this Friday the 27th of January. Up until the 14th of February, you’ll be able to access the videos at an introductory offer of 50% off. After the 14th, pricing will be $9.99 USD to stream the full library, $3.99 USD for a 3 Day Rental, or $14.99 USD to purchase to own.

Advertisement

For more info on this pay-for-pain scheme, check out spintertainment.com