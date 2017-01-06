Specialized DH Team Says Goodbye To SRAM And Rockshox

It’s by no means official according to Specialized, but a little bit of Facebook stalking on our part found this very touching and enthusiastic (and definitive-sounding) farewell from Pure Agency, who publicise the goings on of the gravity team, to long-time sponsors SRAM and Rockshox.

The statement says:

“Team Specialized Gravity wish you all the best for the new Year !

We really want to thank SRAM MTB and RockShox for their perfect support during these last years. More than a brand, we met great people, and some of them became friends. Al Tino ,you’re the man. Guys under the Sram pit, you offered us some great support !

Thank you also to One Industries and SixSixOne, with Seb Raymond and Gareth Critcher, that support the Team with great looking gears. We will always remember the Kit for the Worlds in Andorra : that was mint.

This is the end of a great story, but stay tune the 10th of January 2017 for the big news…”

Here’s the link on BookFace –

Advertisement

So no more Rockshox. It would make sense that the team will take advantage of Specialized’s close ties with Ohlins forks. And a little further wandering the web shows up this photo of Loic Bruni taken by a pal doing ‘testing’ – and that’s certainly not a Rockshox. (And, given the #smithoptics hashtag, it’s odd that no one’s running Smith goggles, but that’s another story)

Advertisement

Testing day 🐷🔥🇫🇷 @ponsmelvin @loicbruni29 #norco #specialized #tld #fiveten #smithoptics #fox #redbull A photo posted by Kévin Heyrault (@kheyrault) on Jan 4, 2017 at 11:11am PST

And this shot of Loic’s Demo from the side, even shot into the sunset has set the Instagrammers ablaze with conjecture.

Good first DH day of 2017 with the best bike and the locals @ponsmelvin @kheyrault… #pace #nofilter #home #demo @iamspecialized_mtb A photo posted by Loic Bruni (@loicbruni29) on Jan 4, 2017 at 1:03pm PST

So it sounds like it’s all change over at the Other Big S – and we’ll wait and see what the news is next week.