NS Bikes Announces The New Eccentric Cromo, We Already Have One!

This week the NS Eccentric Cromo received its own official launch campaign which is quite exciting for us as we have been testing this hardcore 29er since Christmas.

The Eccentric Cromo really is an eye-catcher and is the only retro inspired modern 29er we’ve seen. Skinny Tange steel tubing makes up the classic frame design but all the numbers are ultra-modern making for one lively and engaging ride. Up front is a slack 65 degree angle, the seat tube is a climb friendly 74 degrees and in the middle there lives a long top tube with ample standover height.

Plugged into this aggressive geometry is a Manitou Machete with 140mm of travel and Boost spacing meaning you could go for 27.5 Plus tyres if the urge was ever there. The rear wheel is held in place with a bolt through axle, and there are super fast rolling Maxxis Ardent tyres front and rear.

NS provides most of the finishing kit from rims to hubs, stem, handlebar etc, while SRAM provides the 1 x groupset and SRAM Level brakes.

Andi, our Social Media guy, has been riding the NS Eccentric Cromo since it arrived through our doors and he doesn’t look ready to give it back! You can read his first impressions of the bike here and can watch him chasing a drone in the video below;

This is what NS Bikes has to say about the NS Eccentric Cromo;

“Who said aggressive trail riding can only be done on long travel, full suspension bikes? Remember, that hardtail shredding stands at the core of mountain biking! We agree that doing it on a retro bike could be kind of a pain in the ass, but when you take the design of a classic steel bike and join it with a concept of modern grinding – things start to get interesting!

This mixture stands behind the idea of our new Eccentric Cromo. The heart of this beautiful 29-er is the amazing steel frame. It has very aggressive modern geometry with a very long reach and a super slack head angle. The weight of the frame is approximately 2.4kg which is light by any standards, but at the same time it’s strong enough to hold up to a lot of abuse. All the know-how that we have managed to acquire over the years of building steel dirt-jumpers has been funneled into this frame.”

We’re working on the full review of the NS Eccentric Cromo right now. Keep posted for more updates.