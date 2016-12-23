Just Arrived: Robot Bike R160 Superbike

It’s always exciting walking into Singletrack Towers, you simply have no idea what you might see. Will it be the beaming face of James hurriedly arranging orders from the Singletrack Shop? Will it be Wil modelling for Fresh Goods, or will we run into Ross drooling over a cardboard box? Well, this morning it was Ross and a drool soaked box!

This is the Robot Bike R160, a UK built to order bike boasting custom geometry and carbon tubing bonded into Titanium lugs!

We’re not going into the nitty-gritty of this bike as we will be featuring it in Fresh Goods in a few weeks plus we have a full review in the works, but it’s such an amazing piece of engineering that we just had to show you all.

Our test bike has been sent over for Chipps to ride and as these are custom made there isn’t a size as such, although we do know the reach is around 430mm.

Robot Bike have informed us that a few changes have been made to the R160 since our test bike was made and all new models now come with a stiffer chainstay yoke, new cable routing, pivot shields (to keep the mud and dirt out) a clear coat over the graphics and a few other subtle mods.

Advertisement

The build kit on this bike is mostly from SRAM with Rockshox suspension, Avid brakes, ROAM 60 wheels and an XO groupset. Renthal provides the bar and stem. For those of you interested in weight this R160 comes in at 28.3lb (without pedals). A mere 5lb lighter than Ross’s Kona!

Last but not least, the Robot Bike R160 is available as a frame only for $4395 and builds can be completed from around £7500 however, this model is closer to £8500!

We all think this is a lovely looking bike and we can’t wait to get it muddy, but we’d love to know what you think in the comments below!

Robot Bike