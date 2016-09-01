Eurobike 2016: Jenny Rissved’s Olympic Winning Scott Spark

by
September 1, 2016

Barely two weeks ago, the worlds fastest mountain bikers flew to Rio to compete in the Olympic Cross Country mountain bike race. Making for a marketing wet dream, Scott Sports helped pilot both the mens and women’s Olympic Gold medallists to victory on the technical Rio racecourse. Nino Schurter took out the mens race, while Jenny Rissveds went for glory in the women’s race. During Eurobike, Scott was proudly displaying Rissved’s Scott Spark for all to see.

IMG_0457
That’s a race bike that’s hard to miss! Striking colour combo on the lightweight Scott Spark.
DSC04887
If you’re fast, Scott might put your name on your bike too.
DSC04885
Rissved’s was running a SRAM 1×12 Eagle drivetrain on her Scott Spark race bike. Note the enormous profile on those chunky chainstays, which makes for masses of pedalling stiffness when hammering out of the saddle.
DSC04883
Appropriate Ritchey cockpit for a rider as decorated as Rissveds.
DSC04880
Using the Tracloc lever system, Rissveds is able to control both her fork and shock simultaneously with the flick of a lever.
DSC04882
Super light carbon DT Swiss OPM O.D.L fork that features a full carbon crown and steerer, as well as cable-activated damping.
DSC04881
Tubeless? Pfft, it’s all about tubulars in Olympic XC racing! Rissveds rocks handmade Dugast tubular tyres that are glued onto her carbon DT Swiss wheels.
DSC04884
Olympic dust as standard equipment.
DSC04886
Matching helmet makes this a very snazzy looking race package.

Categorised as:

News

Posted on: September 1, 2016

Tagged with: