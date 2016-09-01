Eurobike 2016: Jenny Rissved’s Olympic Winning Scott Spark

Barely two weeks ago, the worlds fastest mountain bikers flew to Rio to compete in the Olympic Cross Country mountain bike race. Making for a marketing wet dream, Scott Sports helped pilot both the mens and women’s Olympic Gold medallists to victory on the technical Rio racecourse. Nino Schurter took out the mens race, while Jenny Rissveds went for glory in the women’s race. During Eurobike, Scott was proudly displaying Rissved’s Scott Spark for all to see.