Vote now! Singletrack World Awards 2025 are open

This year’s awards are now open for the public vote!

No panels. No secret handshakes. Just the Singletrack community voting for the stuff that actually mattered this year. We’ve put together a shortlist for each category, and you get one vote per category. Simple as that.

Here we go…

Most Desirable Mountain Bike

Not “best value”. The one you’d have if practicality wasn’t a factor.

L-R: RAAW Jibb V2, Forbidden Druid LitE, Pace RC629

Forbidden Druid LitE

The full‑power e‑MTB you’ve been waiting for? The Forbidden Druid LitE runs the unrivalled Avinox drive system: a 2.52kg (5.5lb) unit putting out 100Nm of max continuous torque (120Nm in boost), 1,000W peak power, and what’s currently the quickest charging option out there.

Pace RC629

A hardtail that can climb, then stays calm when the trail tips into the unknown. The RC629 is built on the same foundations as the original, but it’s been reworked to feel more like a proper point-and-shoot, huck-and-hustle hardtail for steep, rough trails. Looks beautiful too.

RAAW Jibb V2

Madonna’s little sibling. Less travel, more pop. A bike that didn’t need the gnarliest tracks on the map to feel alive — but still had the capability to back you up when things got rowdy. Tight, twisty singletrack? Fine. Bike park laps? Also fine. The Jibb’s nailed it.

+ Click to open the Most Desirable MTB voting form Most Desirable MTB: choose from the list below Forbidden Druid Lite Pace RC629 RAAW Jibb V2

Community Building Award

The people, groups, shops, clubs, trail crews, events or organisations that made riding better for more people — welcoming, inclusive, and properly positive.

Click through to read more about each organisation.

+ Click to open the Community Building voting form Community Building Award Paydirt Ride Sheffield Velosolutions

Favourite UK Riding Destination

The place you keep going back to. Trail centre, natural riding, a region, or that one spot you’re always “just nipping to”.

Ballater

Dalby Forest

Dyfi Bike Park

+ Click to open the Favourite Riding Destination voting form Favourite UK Riding Destination Ballater Dalby Forest Dyfi Bike Park

Singletrack World: Best article

The piece that stuck with you — made you laugh, think, argue, or shared to a mate with “read this”.

All That Matters by Petor Georgallou, Issue 160

Dual Rules by Nick Hamilton & Richard Baybutt, Issue 160

Into The Wind by Laura Killingbeck, Issue 163

Click through to read the online version of the nominated feature.

+ Click to open the Singletrack World: Best Article voting form Singletrack World: Best Article All That Matters by Petor Georgallou, Issue 160 Dual Rules by Nick Hamilton & Richard Baybutt, Issue 160 Into The Wind by Laura Killingbeck, Issue 163

Singletrack World: Best image

Some things don’t change. Singletrack World Magazine has been filled with great images. Which image caught your eye and imagination more than most?

L-R: Issue 158 cover, Issue 160 cover, Issue 164 cover

Cover 158 / Photo: Sam Taylor / Rider: Lando Steezy

Cover 160 / Photo: Ale Di Lullo / Rider: Brage Vestavik

Cover 164 / Photo: Christoph Johann / Rider: Gabriel Schmidt

+ Click to open the Singletrack World: Best Image voting form Singletrack World: Best Image Issue 158 cover Issue 160 cover Issue 164 cover

MTB Personality of the Year

Rider, creator, mechanic, organiser, trail builder, commentator — whoever left the biggest mark on the scene this year.

Adolf Silva / @adolfsilva

At Red Bull Rampage 2025, Adolf suffered a life-changing crash. The impact caused a serious spinal injury and, at the time of writing, he has no sensation from the chest down. It’s still early days and nobody can say with certainty what comes next. What’s not in question is his mindset.

Louise Ferguson / @fergyferg__

Louise made history over the 2025 Red Bull Hardline Wales weekend. Ferguson logged the first full female run in seeding, then rolled into finals on Sunday as the first woman ever to start a Hardline Wales final — and in doing so became the first woman to complete full runs of both Hardline Tasmania and Hardline Wales.

Matt Jones / @mattjonesmtb

The MTB creator/YouTuber known for big-jump freeride and slopestyle riding, plus the behind-the-scenes stuff: building features, travelling to events, and documenting the whole process in a way that’s somehow more “mate with a camera” than overly polished marketing.

+ Click to open the MTB Personality of the Year voting form MTB Personality of the Year Adolf Silva Louise Ferguson Matt Jones

Thanks for your vote!

Like this: Like Loading...

Related