After a short hiatus, the RockShox Judy is back! But not quite as you remember it…

First launched to the public back in 1995, the original Judy XC fork featured 50mm of suspension travel, magnesium lowers, 28mm diameter stanchions, and a MCU spring along with hydraulic damping. With the addition of titanium hardware and an alloy steerer, the higher-end Judy SL dropped total weight down to just 1.22kg (2.7lbs), while also pumping up travel to 63mm. Interestingly, that 22-year old Judy SL is still lighter than most XC race forks today. For the gravity-fiends, RockShox also brought in a DH version of the Judy, which dished out a gargantuan 75mm of travel. Despite using a beefier crown to handle all of that suspension travel, the Judy DH still weighed 1.4kg (3.1lbs).

The popular RockShox Judy range has evolved over the years, but it’s been missing from the lineup for a good while now. As one of the legendary names in the world of mountain biking though, RockShox has decided to revive the Judy for 2018 in an all-new platform. With plus-tyre compatibility and multiple travel/wheelsize options, the Judy is coming back bigger and bolder than ever before. So let’s take a closer look eh?

“Who says entry level bikes can’t get all the latest features and performance? Judy is built around a brand new chassis, designed with the same philosophy of the award-winning Pike for the demands of modern mountain biking: stiff, yet very light. Boost™ means room for Plus tires, up to 2.8” in both the 27.5” and 29” models, while Torque Cap compatibility adds additional stiffness and steering precision.” – RockShox.

RockShox Judy Gold RL

New plus-compatible suspension fork

80-120mm travel

Compatible with up to 2.8in wide tyres

Available in 27.5in and 29in sizes

30mm Fast Black anodized upper tubes

Solo Air spring

Motion Control RL Damper w/lockout, adjustable compression and rebound

Wider and stronger Boost-specific chassis

110x15mm Maxle thru-axle

RRP: £360-£425

The new Judy will be available in two different versions; the Gold SL and the Silver TK. The Gold SL model uses lighter weight alloy stanchions, which are anodized black to give it a mini-Pike vibe.

Inside the left hand fork leg is the Solo Air spring that offers quick and easy adjustment of spring pressure for different rider weights, while the right hand fork leg houses the Motion Control RL damper. The blue lever on the crown offers adjustable compression to a full lock out, while rebound damping is controlled at the base of the same fork leg.

The Judy chassis has been designed specifically around Boost hub spacing and compatibility with up to a 2.8in wide tyre. The one-piece magnesium lowers are tied together with a 15mm diameter Maxle, which offers a tools-free lever to remove the front wheel. Other features include post-mount brake tabs, and an integrated bolt-on cable guide for the front brake hose.

Advertisement

Also available as an OEM spec from RockShox will be the new Judy Silver TK fork. Using the same overall design as the Judy Gold SL, the Silver TK subs in cheaper and heavier steel upper tubes, along with a cheaper Turnkey damper. You’ll still find the same Boost-specific lowers, Maxle thru-axle and Solo Air spring though. Expect to see a lot of these on 29+ and 27.5+ stock bikes for 2018.

Advertisement

RockShox Judy Silver TK

New plus-compatible suspension fork

80-120mm travel

Compatible with up to 2.8in wide tyres

Available in 27.5in and 29in sizes

30mm steel upper tubes

Solo Air spring

Turnkey Damper w/lockout and adjustable rebound

Wider and stronger Boost-specific chassis

110x15mm Maxle thru-axle

RRP: OEM Only

While the current fanfare is around the new Judy fork, RockShox has also introduced some updates to its existing suspension fork line. One of those forks is the Recon SL fork, which is now available with up to 150mm of travel and in a 29in Boost version. The 29in Boost model will be compatible with 27.5×3.0in tyres, making it a lower priced alternative to the current Yari and Pike forks for bikes running 27.5+ wheels.

RockShox Recon RL

Updated with new wheelsize and travel options

Two versions: 80-120mm or 130-150mm travel

Available in 27.5in and 29in Boost sizes

32mm steel upper tubes

Solo Air spring

Motion Control RL Damper w/lockout, adjustable compression and rebound

15mm Maxle thru-axle

RRP: £235-£300

For the XC crowd, RockShox has revamped the lower-priced SID RL model, integrating the same changes found in the current SID RLC and SID World Cup models that were introduced last year. That includes the addition of the brilliant Charger 2 damper, along with chassis upgrades that have helped to lower weight over the current SID RL fork.

Advertisement

RockShox SID RL

Updated Charger 2 Damper

80-100mm travel

Available in 27.5in and 29in sizes

32mm Fast Black anodized upper tubes

Hollow alloy forged crown

Solo Air spring

Charger 2 Damper w/lockout, adjustable compression and rebound

Available with 100x15mm and Boost 110x15mm hub spacing

RRP: £565-£630

The venerable Reba has also been brushed with the updating wand, and in the process, has grown longer legs. Essentially replacing the Revelation, the new Reba RL is available in travel options up to 150mm, and it also comes in a 29in Boost version that you can squeeze a 27.5×3.0in tyre into.

Advertisement

RockShox Reba RL

Updated chassis and wheelsize options

Travel options: 80-100mm, 120mm and 130-150mm

Available in 27.5in and 29in sizes

29in Boost version is compatible with 27.5 plus tyres

32mm Fast Black anodized upper tubes

Solo Air spring

Motion Control RL Damper with lockout, adjustable compression and rebound

Available with remote lockout

Available with 100x15mm and Boost 110x15mm hub spacing

RRP: £470-£535

In addition to the new wheelsize and travel options, the Reba also gets a rather dashing colour upgrade for the sag gradients on the upper tube. Also of note is a redesigned spool for the remote lockout version, which offers a sleeker look than the current version.

With the new wheelsize and travel upgrades, the new Reba RL range looks to be further encroaching on territory previously occupied by the RockShox Revelation fork. Does that mean SRAM has a new Revelation fork in the works? Perhaps something a little burlier to string the gap between the Reba and the Pike? Who knows, though given we’re starting to enter the product launch season for the 2018 model year, we suspect we’ll have an answer in the not too distant future…