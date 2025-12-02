Gift a Singletrack Subscription to someone special

Your options

More info

With the exception of the e-Gift subscription all our gift subs come to you, the buyer, in either an envelope or a box through the post – Full instructions for the recipient are included. You can choose to give the subscription personally OR you can choose to have us send it directly to them through the post. To have it sent to them directly you simply add their address in the ‘shipping’ section on the next page.

The sub-in-a-box is our ultimate gift option. The recipient’s subscription comes in a gorgeous matte black box. Inside is a copy of our latest issue, an optional extra gift (currently a Singletrack beanie worth £22) and full instructions on how to activate their new subscription. This is the perfect give to wrap and hand over and gets them reading Singletrack straight away – no waiting for the first issue to arrive in the post.

What happens when their subscription is due for renewal?

The answer you are looking for is that YOU won’t be billed again. Your payment today will pay for the first year of their subscription. When the subscription is due to renew it is the recipient and not you that will be invited to put in their payment details if they would like to continue as a subscriber.