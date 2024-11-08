Give the gift of Singletrack

If you want to buy a gift subscription for someone else, you are in the right place.

Which one to choose?

We have several options for you to choose from. However, if you are unsure which is best, the “Sub In A Box” is our most popular gift subscription as it includes the latest magazine and arrives in a nice presentation box.

Right now we are offering the extra addition of our most popular merch item to our Sub boxes. For an extra £10 we will include our organic cotton beanie worth £24. You can choose to include a beanie or not before adding this gift subscription to your basket.

MOST POPULAR “Sub In A Box“ – This is the latest issue of the magazine (so they can start reading straight away) and a gift card for a 1-year subscription. That is 7 issues of the magazine in total instead of the usual 6.

– This is the latest issue of the magazine (so they can start reading straight away) and a gift card for a 1-year subscription. That is of the magazine in total instead of the usual 6. “Print & Digital Gift Subscription“ – A gift card for a 1-year subscription, without the latest issue.

– A gift card for a 1-year subscription, without the latest issue. “Digital Gift Subscription“ – A card for a year of digital access. There is no physical magazine in this subscription, but the magazine can be read online.