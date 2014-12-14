2014 is nearly over but never fear – there’s one more installment of Singletrack left in this year’s collection, before we move on to the next. Even better, each issue comes with the free 2015 Singletrack calendar! Here’s what’s in its pages…



Singletrack gets its tux on as we go all James Bond and test seven of the newest action video cameras, just in time for your letter to Santa. We dish the dirt on our own personal favourite international riding spots and head to Tromsø, land of the midnight sun, to find out what happens in Norway when the locals swap snow for singletrack.







Closer to home Chipps and Barney investigate Bikeathlon (clue: it’s like biathlon but with bikes instead of skis), Jenn gets a trackside look at the WEMBO 24-hour World Solo Championships, Huw Oliver visits Findhorn for some Scottish autumn goodness and Tom Hutton takes the Classic Ride to South Wales for an outing in the Black Mountains.







The subscriber supplement features a behind-closed-doors visit to French brand Mavic, a chat with Scottish film maker Stu Thompson and Barney’s musings on weight. There are ten pages of ground-up Grinder products and the bike test tackles three quintessential trail bikes from Empire, Intense and Whyte, plus the usual round up of dalliance and discussion with which to while away your tea break. And because it’s (nearly) Christmas, every issue comes with a free 2015 Singletrack calendar!







Issue 94 is officially on sale Thursday 11th December 2014.

As usual, here’s the Premier-exclusive swag including that stunning cover shot by Sim Mainey as a wallpaper:

Looking for the Tablet Edition? Because of the longer period of time the Tablet Edition requires to produce, it won’t be published until the official on-sale date of Thursday 11th December.