Issue 116 – Sneak Peek

Issue 116 is published 7 December 2017.

issue 116, pete scullion, alps, spineology
Don’t Look Down! – Pete Scullion takes a precarious trip across the lesser-ridden ridges of the Alps.
issue 116, trail hunter
Trail Hunter: Tom Fenton tells you why Cross Fell and High Cup Nick need to be on your must-ride list. Just bring sandwiches. Lots of them.

Bike test: Full suspension XC bikes. – Three long-legged ride/race bikes from Giant, Specialized and Scott

Group Test – David Hayward tests sub-£1500 carbon wheelsets. At this price, they’re still a major investment, so we’ve done our best to thrash them all.

issue 116, porage
Porage People – Bike race meets survival challenge meets Scrabble and It’s a Knockout! Welcome to the weird world of the invitational (Wo)Man of Porage bike race.
classic ride, issue 116, purbeck
Classic Ride: The Purbeck Hills – Tom Hutton shows us that south coast riding is far from flat. It’s not always sunny there either.

Editor’s Choice – We pick the products, places and events that have left an impression on us this year. From bike races to gears and gadgets. This is the stuff we really rate!

Room 101 – Charlie takes a look at your complaints and throws them into Room 101 if there’s due cause. And if there isn’t, he throws you in instead.

Column – Our award winning columnist Jason Miles brings us more pearls of wisdom and wit.

PLUS in our Premier Edition:

Column – Lifecycle of a Riding Spot: a tragedy told in 11 chapters. Antony de Heveningham charts the rise and fall, rise and fall of your local woods.

issue 116, norway
Fjord Focus. Touring Norway’s best bike spots on a boat. Can there be a better way of seeing the place?

 

issue 116, trickstuff
Trickstuff: Singletrack travelled to Germany to see the surprisingly low-key, family-like atmosphere at Trickstuff, producers of some of the world’s most precisely engineered brakes and components.

Print copies of Singletrack Magazine Issue 116 come with a free copy of the 2018 Singletrack Calendar

 