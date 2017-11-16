Issue 116 – Sneak Peek

Issue 116 is published 7 December 2017.

Bike test: Full suspension XC bikes. – Three long-legged ride/race bikes from Giant, Specialized and Scott

Group Test – David Hayward tests sub-£1500 carbon wheelsets. At this price, they’re still a major investment, so we’ve done our best to thrash them all.

Editor’s Choice – We pick the products, places and events that have left an impression on us this year. From bike races to gears and gadgets. This is the stuff we really rate!

Room 101 – Charlie takes a look at your complaints and throws them into Room 101 if there’s due cause. And if there isn’t, he throws you in instead.

Column – Our award winning columnist Jason Miles brings us more pearls of wisdom and wit.

PLUS in our Premier Edition:

Column – Lifecycle of a Riding Spot: a tragedy told in 11 chapters. Antony de Heveningham charts the rise and fall, rise and fall of your local woods.

