Issue 115 is published October 5th, 2017.

Grouptest – Wil puts eight sets of top trail brakes to the test – which four will make his pick of the bunch?

Bike test – Better known for their carbon models, Barney tests out three alloy bikes from Norco, Santa Cruz and YT.

Singletrack Recommended – We bring you the products that are so good, we’d spend our own money on them.

Oddball – we love bikes, but we love other things too. This issue, it’s knives. It’s just as well we love each other in the office.

Kit Bag – We take a peek inside the tool box of Ray Waxham, Trek’s enduro race mechanic. What does it take to keep the wheels of champions racing?

Room 101 – Charlie dispenses justice for your complaints. This issue he has a couple of celebrity submitters in the form of our own editor, Chipps and a pioneer of mountain biking: Charlie Kelly.

Jason Miles – Jason passes on his wisdom after years of racing as a top-level amateur endurance racer.

Sub Section

If you’re a subscriber, buy your copy from our shop, or pick up Singletrack from one of our Premier Dealers, you’ll get the extra-length Premier Edition of our magazine, which this issue also includes the following features:

Arizona – Charlie The Bikemonger goes on holiday where life is simpler and the trails are paved with cactus spines.

Whistler for Mortals – in this area better known for its technicality, Sanny discovers there are trails for those who prefer to keep their wheels on the ground.

Last word – A ponder on the transient world of the mountain bike enthusiast.

