Issue 115
Formats available:PDF High ePub Kindle Buy it Now!
Issue 115 is published October 5th, 2017.
Grouptest – Wil puts eight sets of top trail brakes to the test – which four will make his pick of the bunch?
Bike test – Better known for their carbon models, Barney tests out three alloy bikes from Norco, Santa Cruz and YT.
Singletrack Recommended – We bring you the products that are so good, we’d spend our own money on them.
Oddball – we love bikes, but we love other things too. This issue, it’s knives. It’s just as well we love each other in the office.
Kit Bag – We take a peek inside the tool box of Ray Waxham, Trek’s enduro race mechanic. What does it take to keep the wheels of champions racing?
Room 101 – Charlie dispenses justice for your complaints. This issue he has a couple of celebrity submitters in the form of our own editor, Chipps and a pioneer of mountain biking: Charlie Kelly.
Jason Miles – Jason passes on his wisdom after years of racing as a top-level amateur endurance racer.
Sub Section
If you’re a subscriber, buy your copy from our shop, or pick up Singletrack from one of our Premier Dealers, you’ll get the extra-length Premier Edition of our magazine, which this issue also includes the following features:
Arizona – Charlie The Bikemonger goes on holiday where life is simpler and the trails are paved with cactus spines.
Whistler for Mortals – in this area better known for its technicality, Sanny discovers there are trails for those who prefer to keep their wheels on the ground.
Last word – A ponder on the transient world of the mountain bike enthusiast.
darrenhowe said on October 24, 2017
I’d be interested to hear what Hannah thought of the SUP X-Fat bike that she rode in Finland. I hired a Kona Wednesday the other week, to ride through the sand dunes and heathland of Poole Harbour and absolutely loved it. Looked up the SUP website, as the orange colour looks fab, and the spec looks pretty good for the money. just wondering what they ride like?
stwhannah said on October 24, 2017
Hi Darren, to be honest I couldn’t really comment on handling or ride quality – we rode them exclusively on snow and very flat terrain. With no opportunity to throw it round corners or test one at any real speed I can’t really tell you much beyond the fact that the wheels go round when you pedal!