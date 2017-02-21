Issue 111
First Issue of 2017 published 9 February
- Col de Colorado – Jerome Clementz grabs some down time and heads up, up and up to Colorado’s highest point.
- Room 101 – your arguments against those cycling things which do not belong in this world. Will Judge Mark be persuaded by your case?
- Last Word – Roly makes excuses about why all his bikes are broken.
- Flowery Wotsit – Hannah gets all wibbly about new horizons.
- 29+ Bikes – Big wheels just got bigger. Bikes from Jones, Salsa and Trek that take the oversize thing to extremes.
- Trail Pumps – We test out a platoon of pumps to prevent your punctures pooping your party out on the trail.
- Grinder Bike – Wil’s been thrashing the Whyte T-130. Find out how he got on.
- Through the Grinder – Products carefully marinated in Pennine grit then roasted thoroughly at warp speed 5.
