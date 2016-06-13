Issue 106
So what’s in the mag this month I hear you ask? Read on and whet your appetite with riding/reading goodness!
UK Adventure – Long Mynd: Barney goes in search of long singletrack descents too good to miss.
International Adventure – Ecuador: Cass Gilbert goes bikepacking – stunning photography and adventure results.
International Adventure – Los Angeles: Chipps seeks out that which is not concrete in the City of Angels.
Crash Gallery – A fond look at some crash photos inspired by this issue’s cover.
Classic Ride – Exmoor: Barney finds that steep hills and merciless gorse can hide a treasure trove of West Country singletrack.
Grouptest: Trail SPD shoes are tested by the team. But do they pass the ‘pub’ test?
Bike Test – The Second Coming: We test three second iterations of bikes from Orange, Santa Cruz and Singular. Is it a case of improvement through evolution, or a film sequel style flop?
Grinder: A bucketful of shiny components, lovingly mixed with some springtime grit and exuberant riding before judgement.
And for all of you lovely subscribers…
UK Adventure – Orienteering: Chipps tests out his map reading skills in the Dark Peak.
Magic in the Margins of the Day: A change in circumstances leads Doug McDonald to discover the joy of dusk and and dawn riding.
Here are a couple of our favourite shots:
