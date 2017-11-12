World Bicycle Relief Launch Together We Rise Campaign

World Bicycle Relief have announced a campaign, and it’s match funded up to US$1.7 million. Basically, WBR provide bicycles for people in developing nations, and those bikes are rugged, high quality machines designed to stand up to rural commutes (perhaps even the UK’s National Cycle Network…).

The bikes are a little cheaper than you’re used to in high-end mountain bike land: A donation of £15 covers a wheelset, £35 a toolkit, £95 a bike, and £475 five bicycles. It’s the ultimate n+1, you pay for a bike, they add a second for free, and neither of them take up any space in your shed. They just exist, somewhere out there, helping other people. Hannah previously did a bike check on one of the Buffalo bikes they give.

You can find out more here, or read their full release below.

“Today, World Bicycle Relief announces the start of its year-end campaign for donations, an annual appeal for funds that will provide life-changing bicycles to students living in developing countries.

“Donations received now through Dec. 31, 2017, up to $1.7 million, will be matched dollar-for-dollar with the potential of delivering tens of thousands of bicycles to students who are at risk of dropping out due to the challenge of distance and personal safety on the way to school.

“This year’s campaign, Together We Rise, highlights Umoja Secondary School in Eldoret, Kenya, where children of Christian, Muslim and traditional African faiths study together and embody their motto: “Together We Rise.”

“Like millions of children across rural Africa, many students at Umoja Secondary School endure long walks to school that put their academic futures at risk. Girl students face even more obstacles accessing an education: hours of obligatory domestic chores and the threat of sexual assault on the way to school. On top of these daunting challenges, Muslim girls in this region also confront cultural expectations. Traditionally, they are not allowed to ride bicycles.

“When Umoja Secondary School received bicycles in 2016, a group of Muslim and Christian girls, together, chose to challenge the cultural expectations that confined them. This year’s campaign highlights how these young girls conquered their fears, pushed past cultural restraints and boldly pursued their academic goals on two wheels. With bicycles, girls not only conquered the challenge of distance, but also tapped into a newfound confidence and independence that came with riding a bike. Riding together also led to new friendships among students.

“Owning a bicycle has changed my life a lot. I have come to face the world. It has helped me be confident. We can be ourselves, not what people want us to be,” said Ayan, a student at Umoja Secondary School.

“World Bicycle Relief is committed to breaking down barriers for girls, helping them achieve their educational goals and become change-makers within their communities and around the world.

“By providing a girl a way to get to school safely, she’s empowered to stay in school, get an education and break through the limitations holding her back. World Bicycle Relief is confident that the power of bicycles can play an influential role in progress for girls in Kenya and other developing countries.

“Join World Bicycle Relief this holiday season in changing the future for thousands of bright, dedicated and passionate girls by donating to World Bicycle Relief here: https://worldbicyclerelief.org/en/together/“