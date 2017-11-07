What We’re Wearing: Liv Hail Review

If you saw Hannah’s review of the Liv Hail Advanced 1 and liked the look of any of her kit, here’s what she was wearing.

Flare Clothing Stage Enduro Shorts

A four way stretch fabric short with a blue contrast panelled bottom. Zipped hip pockets, and adjustable velcro waist straps. Read the review of this Flare Clothing outfit here.

Flare Clothing Solar Technical T-Shirt

A skinny fit cotton-feel technical t-shirt. Read the review of this Flare Clothing outfit here.

Giro Cartelle MIPS Women’s Helmet

Although this is sold as a women’s helmet, it doesn’t have any women’s specific fit features – it’s just the styling. so you if you’re a bloke and you like this colour, you can still wear it. It provides a good level of coverage – perfect for when I’ve been challenging myself to ride trickier stuff. The ventilation feels pretty good – it’s not hugely ventilated, but what there is is spread nice and evenly around the head so there are no hot spots. The fit is adjustable, so you can set it higher or lower on your head, and I found I need to set this so that the restraints above the ears didn’t clash with my glasses. Plus of course you can tighten the helmet so that it stays on your head – which for me it does comfortably, without creating any pressure points.

Sombrio Lily Gloves

I reviewed these last summer and they’re still going strong – the lips and ‘tache details are still there and there’s only there merest hit of stitching coming undone around the wrist pulls – no holes in the fingers.

Ion K_Lite Zip Knee Pads

Price : £74.99

: £74.99 From: Ion

We reviewed the zipless version of these in our recent kneepad grouptest. I’ve worn these for a whole bunch of technical riding, and they’ve been deployed many times…at present, my knees are one of the few body parts that aren’t bruised. Read the full review of these pads here.