Video: Urge To Race EWS

Ever wonder what it’s like being on an Enduro World Series (EWS) team? This video shows interviews with Rocky Mountain Urge BP Rally Team’s 4 person international lineup, consisting of Florian Nicolai, Jesse Melamed, Remi Gauvin, and Sebastien Claquin (Andreane Lanthier Nadeau and Peter Ostroski don’t appear, as they’re focussed on North American events).

The interviews give plenty of details on team and racing life, and as well as that are cut with some truly ridiculous riding footage. Though they’re a team and work together, there are some differences of opinion, for instance some practice with GoPros, but one states: “It’s too much like downhill. I’m against the action cam and wish it didn’t exist in enduro”.



(No video above? Try a link instead).

Text via Google translate and slight cleanup:

“URGE TO RACE EWS demonstrates a total commitment of 5 years at the highest level of the sport and at the heart of the Mountain Bike, the Enduro World Series.

“After a first experimental year “to see” in 2013 with our young riders from the French training school, we decided to do the job thoroughly. For that we joined forces with our Canadian friends from Rocky Mountain.

“Thanks to the combined efforts of all, the quality of the equipment and the involvement of our riders, the team has been at the top of the discipline for the last 3 seasons; 2nd in 2015, 1st in 2016 and 2nd in 2017. A unique experience that has revealed great talents like Jesse Melamed, Isabeau Courdurier, Florian Nicolai, Andrea Lanthier Nadeau, Alex Cure, Seb Claquin or Remi Gauvin. A true factory of champions who knew how to remain humble.

“So the 2017 season team riders tell you in their own way and from the inside out their lives as high level enduro racers who give everything for their passion and their sport.”