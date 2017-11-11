Video: North Of Nightfall Trailer

Events like the Red Bull Rampage and the Taxco downhill have become so extreme that it’s easy to be jaded. It seems rare for things to come along and really wow many people anymore, but given projects like this and Riding The Tatshenshini, 2017 seems to have been the year freeriders went filming in big, remote mountains.

The magnificently titled North of Nightfall follows Darren Berrecloth, Carson Storch, Cam Zink and Tom Van Steenbergen nearly a thousand miles north of the Arctic Circle in search of new and extreme lines. The plane disappears over the mountain, then the riders and film crew were on their own, in a basecamp near a glacier. 12 hours flight away from the nearest hospital. There’s exposure, and then there’s exposure with consequences like that. The lines they’re riding are about three times the elevation of the Rampage course.

The full film will be around in Spring next year, for now, rest your peepers on this teaser trailer with plenty of landscapes and the occasional mountain biker-shaped speck.



(No video above? Here’s a link).

“Hidden amongst the glaciers high in the arctic circle are mountain bike lines too incredible to ignore. Harsh temperatures, volatile weather, and 9-month winters have left the area void of human life. Each summer, this frozen landscape flourishes under endless daylight, revealing a spectacular ecosystem. Join Darren Berrecloth, Carson Storch, Cam Zink and Tom Van Steenbergen as they embark on an expedition to the top of the world to explore this terra incognita. In doing so, they discover a changing environment steeped in history along with challenging terrain unlike anything ridden to date.”

Darren Berrecloth tends to headline these kind of projects, if you’d like to see more news about him click here, or follow these links for Carson Storch, Tom Van Steenbergen, and Cam Zink.