VIDEO: No Trans Provence In 2018

Ash Smith from Trans Provence has just announced that there will be no event taking place in 2018 for the Trans Provence.

In a video message, he says that he’s not had the time to find the new and exciting tracks that the riders enjoy racing – usually on-sight – and that he doesn’t want to keep using the same trails year after year. So he’s taking a break to spend more time with his family and to maybe scout out a few more trails for a while. He doesn’t say that it won’t be back – and it’ll be the tenth edition when it does return. Stay tuned…

Here is Ash’s (artfully produced) video for racers, fans and supporters.



(Can’t see the video? Click here)