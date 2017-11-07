VIDEO: No Trans Provence In 2018
by Chipps
November 7, 2017
Ash Smith from Trans Provence has just announced that there will be no event taking place in 2018 for the Trans Provence.
In a video message, he says that he’s not had the time to find the new and exciting tracks that the riders enjoy racing – usually on-sight – and that he doesn’t want to keep using the same trails year after year. So he’s taking a break to spend more time with his family and to maybe scout out a few more trails for a while. He doesn’t say that it won’t be back – and it’ll be the tenth edition when it does return. Stay tuned…
Here is Ash’s (artfully produced) video for racers, fans and supporters.
(Can’t see the video? Click here)