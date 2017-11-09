Triumph Motorcycles Launch… A Mountain Bike?

In a shock (to us) move, British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph are releasing a hardtail mountain bike, and it’s actually well specced. It’s not a motorbike, it’s not even an ebike, but an entirely leg-powered machine.

When an automotive company launch a mountain bike, it’s not usually an encouraging prospect for most of us, and there’s a reason we don’t tend to write about them. Often, they’re token efforts designed around a few retro standards, no-name cheese componentry, a shock that would be more at home in a Citroen 2CV, then a cheap frame with a sports car brand slapped on the side. As a result, they seem to end up relegated to a dimply lit part of the car showroom, or eBay.

Not so with Triumph though. Limited to a run of only 500, the Triumph XCX appears to have been designed by someone who knows what they’re doing, with an assortment of brands hanging off it (Kenda, Formula, Rockshox, Shimano, WTB, FSA). Encouragingly, that would seem to suggest the components were individually selected, rather than doing a massive OEM deal for everything with a single vendor or distributor.

We’ve asked Triumph for UK pricing, and will update this story when we hear.

Full release:

“We are pleased to introduce the all-new 2018 Triumph XCX Mountain Bike, an exclusive, limited edition run of 500 high specification all-terrain bicycles, built to take you everywhere.

“Available from January 2018 the new Triumph XCX Mountain bike features a custom 6061 lightweight hard tail aluminium frame, in 15”, 17” or 19” frame sizes, with full internal cable and hose routing, offering nimble, precise handling in all conditions with a clean, understated look.

“Finished in a stealth matt black and silver colour scheme, the XCX Mountain Bike is the perfect balance of specification and style, featuring the race-proven Rockshox XC30 suspension fork, packed full of legendary Rockshox technology and boasting an ample 100mm of travel.

“Added to this comes the new Shimano M7000 SLX 11 speed drivetrain, including new Shadow RD SLX 11 speed derailleur, HG Cassette sprocket and RAPIDFIRE Plus shift lever, with integrated gear indicator for effective gear selection every time.

Combine these with the new FSA Comet Megaexo crankset and bottom bracket, and the inclusion of a KMC X11 chain, to ensure the durability of the XCX drivetrain isn’t compromised, no matter what the terrain, and this really is a bike designed to be used.

“Brakes are supplied courtesy of Shimano, utilising M315 hydraulic callipers front and rear with Shimano 180/160mm discs, for firm, assured stopping power.

“The acclaimed 142mm WTB Volt Race saddle also ensures riders benefit from an award winning level of comfort as part of the standard equipment.

“Custom Triumph branded Velo lock-on grips are mated to 6061 Aluminium, 720mm wide handlebars and an aluminium oversized stem for precise, comfortable control and minimal weight .

“Grip is supplied by 27.5” (650b) Kenda Slant 6 tyres, mounted onto lightweight Alex AJ2 rims with Shimano & Formula hubs, laced with stainless steel spokes, which are finished in black.”

Specifications and pricing are as follows, and also available on the Truimph website: