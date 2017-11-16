Trek Riders Win 2017 FMB Factory Team Title

Nearly everything is winding down for winter now, with results and edits flying hither and yon. One such result is the FMB Factory Team title, with an overall winner crowned off the back of a wide variety of 2017 freeride events, and this year it was Trek’s team of Breet Rheeder and Emil Johansson who pulled ahead with an unstoppable 1200 point overall lead. Read on for a spectacular video of each, and FMB’s full release.



Full release:

“Munich, November 16, 2017: With FISE Chengdu now in the rearview mirror, the 2017 season has now officially come to an end, which also means that the battle for the FMB Factory Team Title has been concluded. The FMB Factory Team Ranking – how does it work? A factory team must consist of at least two athletes competing on the FMB World Tour and the six best results during the course of the season count towards the ranking. One rider can however only submit a maximum of three scores; the three other scores must come from their teammates. This year the Trek’s powerful one-two punch was no match for the Canyon Factory Freeride Team or the ROSE Rad Squad.

All Slopestyle or Dirt Jump athletes wanting to compete against Pros or looking to collect their first FMB World Tour points as an amateur can get a license for the 2018 season from January 1, 2018.

“Thanks to the signing of Emil Johansson and pairing the young Swede up with Canadian Brett Rheeder, the Trek C3 Project struck a gold mine for points this season. The smallest team of riders racked up the most points this year as the American bike brand distanced itself by a whopping 1,200 points by the end of the season, due to the great performances by both of their athletes. Emil got off to a blazing start with his second place at Crankworx Rotorua, which was, as we now know, only the beginning of his FMB World Championship campaign, which led to him becoming the youngest FMB World Champ ever. Brett Rheeder’s recovery from a niggling knee injury was however also crucial for the Factory Team Title. Rheeder and Johansson were an unbeatable duo during the course of the summer, racking up five Top 2 results at FMB Diamond Events and leaving the other Factory Teams behind them due to the level of their consistency.

“Thomas Genon (BEL) and Tomas Lemoine (FRA) lead the charge for the Canyon Factory Freeride Team this year together with Anton Thelander (SWE). After Genon’s injury early on in the season, the Belgian came back strong to win the GlemmRide Slopestyle in Saalbach and also notched up two Top 6 results at Crankworx Innsbruck and Les Gets. Tomas Lemoine had the best season of his career so far. The young Frenchman took part in nine different events at various levels and rode consistently. The 21-year-old celebrated his best ever Diamond Series Event result with a podium spot at Crankworx Innsbruck and was able to add Top 6 results at Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler and at Crankworx Rotorua. Canyon can be proud of these great results and look forward to an exciting group next season.

“Torquato Testa (ITA) got everyone excited with his sensational second place at Crankworx Rotorua to kick off the season. The newly founded Rose Rad Squad had plenty to look forward to with Antoine Bizet (FRA), Anthony Messere (CAN), Jakub Vencl (CZE), Lukas Knopf (GER) and Tobi Wrobl (GER) also being part of the team. After the fast start in New Zealand, the newly founded team catapulted itself to the top of the rankings at 26TRIX in Leogang in June. However even though Vencl and Messere made a final charge with a Top 10 spot each at Red Bull District Ride and Lukas Knopf proved his promising talent and great development with his first FMB Gold Event win at FISE Chengdu, the ROSE Rad Squad had to be content with third place. The fact that the team was able to score five Top 10 results at FMB Diamond Series Events and one win at the FMB Gold Level, shows that this “Rad Squad” has a bright future.

