Peaty’s Expands Into (Bike) Cleaning Products With Loam Foam

Peaty (Steve Peat, that is) launched his own brand of tubeless sealant back in June, and previous to that push on valve caps in November 2016. He’s now added bike cleaner to his expanding product empire, at the same time announcing that Greenover Products will be distributing that and Peaty’s Sealant in the UK.



Regarding Loam Foam:

“Peaty’s Loam Foam is a professional grade bike cleaner that will shift dirt fast. The solution is biodegradable and safe on all bike surfaces including discs and pads. No need to rinse the bike before use! Simply apply Peaty’s loam foam liberally to the entire bike, wait for 3 – 5 minutes (time for a brew) and blast off with clean water. Stubborn and impregnated dirt may need to be persuaded to vacate your valiant steed with a soft bristled brush then rinsed off with cold water.”

Greenover says:

“Having retired from the World Cup circuit at the end of 2016, Steve hasn’t taken his foot off the gas when it comes to pushing the limits of the sport. Working with a team of scientists to produce revolutionary new products with genuine benefits, Peaty’s Products are finally here. The non-hazardous, non-toxic and completely biodegradable formula has been tried and tested by Peaty and a motley crew of the world’s best Downhill and Enduro mountain bike racers on the UCI Downhill World Cup, British Downhill and the Enduro World Series circuits.”

Their method of filling pouches looks pretty labour intensive:

The true work begins when the organic unicorn herd have been put back to pasture 🦄💦🌈 A post shared by Peatystubelesssealant (@peatystubelesssealant) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:59am PST

Full release:

“Peaty’s Products now available in the UK & Ireland exclusively through Greenover Sports – launches Loam Foam Bike Cleaner

“Greenover Sports are pleased to announce that with immediate effect, they are the new and exclusive distributors of Peaty’s products. Peaty’s, at just a few months old, has already secured international distribution in over 20 countries worldwide and have now partnered with Greenover to supply the UK market.

“The announcement comes on the same day that Peaty’s launches Loam Foam Professional Grade Bike Cleaner, just a few months after lanching their range of tubeless tyre sealant.

“We’re stoked that Steve, Tom and Bryn at Peaty’s have chosen us to supply the UK market, commented Greenover’s Director of Bikes, Martin Murray. “Steve and I have been friends for over 20 years and the brand he is creating with Peaty’s fits right in to what we’re building here at Greenover. The product is genuinely awesome and we’re excited to help the guys build it into something special”

“Steve Peat commented “Im over the moon to finally be able to work with Martin Murray, we go way back and have had some great battles on the bikes over the years. Its awesome to be able to combine our passion for racing, and bikes in general, and take Peaty’s Products to market in the UK. Were certainly like minded and want this journey to be fun for all involved. Greenover sports are definitely on our wavelength and get that we need to keep the Unicorns happy to make this all work”

“The Peaty’s range consists of tubeless tyre sealant in 120ml, 1litre and 5 litre options and today is complemented by the launch of Loam Foam in both 1 litre and 5 litre sizes. Greenover and Peaty’s have worked together to develop a unique POS stand to build brand awareness in-store and aid dealer sell through.

“We’re making it really easy for interested dealers to open an account and buy the brand”, commented Murray. “Simply head over to Greenoversports.com and click the register button, the whole process takes less than 2 minutes. The full range of products are in stock right now and available to order”.

You can see more at Greenover Sports.