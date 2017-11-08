ODLO Glentress 7 Entries Open November 10th

Entries for the ODLO Glentress 7 go live this Friday, 10th of November at 19:30 (The race is on Saturday May 26th, 2018). If you pre-register with this link they tweeted yesterday, you can get a headstart on registration.

Last year a whole load of the Singletrack Crew went up; our Tech Editor Wil dislocated his shoulder on the first lap, and caught it on video (not recommended for the squeamish):

He spent the rest of the weekend doing Facebook live videos in a sling (it’s better now, thanks for asking). Tweedlove’s full release is below, warning also that tickets for the other Tweedlove races will go up next week, so fingers at the ready.

“ODLO Glentress 7 (Sat 26 May) – the ever-popular seven-hour XC trailfest will go on sale this Friday (10 November) evening at 7.30pm. Solos sell out fast and pairs usually not far behind. Pre-registered riders are being sent a priority entry code so will have a 48 hour window for first dibs before general entries open.

“The Whyte Bikes British Enduro Championship (8-10 June) and the other Triple Crown enduros will go on sale later next week – details of exact time and day to be announced imminently.

“Full TweedLove 2018 programme details released soon, and most other events will go on sale in the next few weeks, with some of the kids events held over and opening after new year.”

Entries and event details will all be available via tweedlove.com

“Glentress Seven is TweedLove’s flagship endurance mountain bike event, and firmly established as one of Scotland’s most popular MTB events. It’s a great day’s riding and racing for everyone, with the emphasis on great trails and a friendly, fun atmosphere.

Expect some nice climbs, fantastic singletrack, great descents and a whole lot of fun – you can go as hard, or easy, as you like. The main descent is a total classic and not open for riding the rest of the year.”