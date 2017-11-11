First Look: Genesis Mantle 20

If the sorts of bikes we’ve had in for testing over the past 12 months are anything to go by, it would appear that the hardtail isn’t dead yet – it’s just been getting better.

Joining the ranks of the new-school carbon XC hardtail brigade, the Genesis Mantle is brand new for 2018. As Genesis’ flagship carbon mountain bike, the Mantle is designed to provide the necessary speed and agility that XC racers demand, with a dash of trail sensibility thrown in to provide some extra versatility outside of the race tape. Case in point is the wheelsize: although the Mantle comes stock with 29×2.25in Maxxis Forekaster tyres, there’s sufficient clearance in the frame for up to 27.5×2.8in tyres, which puts the Mantle into similar territory as the Open One+ and the Giant XTC – two other 29er carbon hardtails that’ll accommodate 27.5+ wheels. Chubby rubber for everyday trail riding and skinny pizza wheels for weekend racing perhaps?

Suspension travel is 100m on the front, and the Mantle frame is ready to accommodate a dropper post, Di2 shifting and even a front derailleur. There are two complete Mantle models, including the Mantle 20 we have here, and the higher-end Mantle 30 that goes up to £3599. You can also get the Mantle as a frame on its own for £1499.

“A no compromise Race King to be built your way, to go further and faster for longer! The Mantle frameset is built to go racing. An XC – endurance bike that wants to push your performance to the limit in every way possible. The frame’s geometry is confidence inspiring allowing you to take on the most technical trails and descents. The frame can also be built with enough rear tyre clearance to take a 27.5×2.8in tyre and allows fitment for a front mech, Di2 gearing and even a dropper seatpost should you want to take the normal boundaries of a carbon endurance bike and kick them into the long grass!” – From Genesis Bikes.

Genesis Mantle Features

Lightweight 29in carbon hardtail

30T modulus carbon fibre frame

100mm travel fork

69° head angle

73° seat tube angle

435mm chainstay length

PF92 bottom bracket shell

Front derailleur compatible

Shimano direct mount rear derailleur hanger

Di2 ready

DT Swiss RWS 148x12mm thru-axle

Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large, & X-Large

Claimed frame weight: 1.46kg

We’ve sent the Genesis off to Rachel Sokal to put the tangerine dream through its paces both on and off the race track. If you’re interested in hearing more about how it rides, then stay tuned for her review once she’s put it through some proper winter miles. Sorry in advance bike!

Otherwise for more info, get your peepers onto the Genesis Bikes website.

2018 Genesis Mantle 20 Specifications